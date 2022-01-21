Cayuga County's state senators split on confirming Bassett as NY health commissioner

The New York State Senate on Thursday confirmed Dr. Mary Bassett as state health commissioner, but Cayuga County's three state senators were split on the vote.

The state Senate voted along party lines, 43-20, to confirm Bassett. Democrats supported Gov. Kathy Hochul's nominee to lead the state Department of Health, while Republicans opposed the nomination.

One of Cayuga County's representatives, state Sen. John Mannion, voted with Democrats to confirm Bassett. But two of the county's state senators, Pam Helming and Peter Oberacker, cast votes against confirmation.

Helming, R-Canandaigua, explained in a statement that she could not support Bassett's confirmation for several reasons, namely "her unwillingness to address the March 25, 2020, directive and the loss of more than 15,000 nursing home residents to Covid."

The directive Helming mentioned was issued by Bassett's predecessor, former state Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker, in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. Under that order, COVID-positive patients could be moved into nursing homes.

Zucker, along with former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, has been criticized for the directive, which may have introduced COVID into nursing homes and led to outbreaks that were reported by numerous facilities.

When Bassett appeared before the Senate Finance Committee on Wednesday, she told senators she "wasn't going to try and unravel what had happened in the nursing homes under (Zucker), but simply look forward." However, she added that she would resign instead of issuing such a directive.

"These seniors and their families deserve transparency and accountability. Dr. Bassett said she won't look back. That's not leadership," Helming said. "New Yorkers deserve assurances that the state's new chief physician will be an independent leader who will not repeat the mistakes of the past and who will ensure the health department protects the health and well-being of all New Yorkers."

Oberacker, R-Schenevus, identified a few reasons for opposing Bassett's nomination. He panned Bassett's support of Hochul's mandates, especially the COVID-19 vaccine requirement for health care workers.

Oberacker did not mention the vaccine mandate specifically, but was clearly referring to that when he said Bassett "helped oversee the firing of thousands of health care workers who had dedicated their lives to the well-being of others." Health care workers who did not get vaccinated either resigned or were fired, but a vast majority of medical professionals complied with the mandate.

Bassett, according to Oberacker, also lacks a strategy to address the decreased number of health care workers and volunteer first responders in rural areas. And he criticized her support of supervised drug injection sites — a position she has held since serving as New York City health commissioner. Oberacker says that's "the biggest red flag."

"As the ranking member on the Senate Alcoholism and Substance Abuse Committee and a member of the Senate Heroin Task Force, I strongly disagree with the use of taxpayer dollars to perpetuate the use of illegal drugs," he said. "Education and treatment are strategies that I endorse to combat the heroin and opioid epidemic, however, legalized shooting galleries do not have my backing."

Despite his opposition, Oberacker is willing to work with Bassett and "educate her about rural health concerns."

After her confirmation, Bassett said in a statement that she is honored to serve as state health commissioner.

"As I have said from the beginning, I will continue to be open and transparent and make decisions based on science, data and improving the health of all New Yorkers," she said. "I will continue to work with our experts at the Department of Health and our partners at all levels of government on the COVID-19 response and other critical public health issues."

