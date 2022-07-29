Cayuga one of 21 NY counties under drought watch

The state Department of Environmental Conservation has issued a drought watch for 21 New York counties, including Cayuga.

A drought watch, according to the DEC, is the first of four levels of drought advisories — warning, emergency and disaster are the others. The advisories are based on the state drought index, which is used to determine precipitation levels, lake and reservoir levels, groundwater levels and stream flow in nine regions.

Precipitation has been below normal for this time of year. Groundwater levels and stream flows are also below normal in areas of the state where a drought watch is now in place.

When a drought watch is in effect, there are no mandatory restrictions on water usage. But residents may be asked to conserve water and local public water sources could impose conservation measures. The state is advising public water suppliers to promote voluntary conservation and "take appropriate actions to manage risk."

The counties under a drought watch are Allegany, Cattaraugus, Cayuga, Chautauqua, Chemung, Erie, Genesee, Livingston, Monroe, Nassau, Niagara, Onondaga, Orleans, Schuyler, Seneca, Steuben, Suffolk, Tompkins, Wyoming and Yates.

"Recent rains across the state were not enough to address the dry conditions that have persisted this year," Gov. Kathy Hochul said. "Local water restrictions and educating residents about how to help conserve our water resources will be crucial steps to help prevent a more severe shortage should conditions worsen."

The drought conditions are unlikely to improve anytime soon. The National Weather Service is forecasting above-normal temperatures and below-normal precipitation for the remainder of summer.

State officials offered tips for homeowners to reduce water usage, including watering lawns only when necessary and reusing water collected in rain barrels to water plants.

"Conserving water is important all year long, but particularly during extended dry periods like we are experiencing now," DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said. "DEC will continue to monitor water conditions as the summer continues and work with our partners to help address the short-term water issues leading to this watch and the longer-term impacts of climate change on our everyday lives."