Cayuga, Onondaga Conservatives endorse Bush to succeed Finch in NY Assembly

Bush, an attorney and Jordan resident, most recently worked as legislative counsel to former state Sen. Bob Antonacci. He has been a member of the Jordan Fire Department for 15 years, including the last four as president of the organization. He also chairs the town of Elbridge Republican Committee.

Republicans will meet this weekend to designate a candidate in the 126th district, which includes portions of Cayuga, Chenango, Cortland and Onondaga counties. The Cayuga County Republican Committee meets Friday to endorse a candidate. The Onondaga County Republican Committee will meet Saturday.

More than three-quarters of the district's Republican voters live in Cayuga and Onondaga counties.

No Democrats have publicly announced their candidacies for the 126th district seat. Jermaine Bagnall-Graham, a Chenango County resident, plans to run as an independent.

Republicans believe they can retain the seat held by Finch for more than 20 years. As of Nov. 1, there were 31,694 active GOP voters and 26,593 active Democrats in the district. There are 20,269 unaffiliated voters, according to the state Board of Elections.

In other news:

• The Cayuga County Conservative Party endorsed four others in state Legislature races.