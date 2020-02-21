Cayuga, Onondaga Conservatives endorse Bush to succeed Finch in NY Assembly

Kenneth Bush III has local Conservative Party support in his bid to succeed Assemblyman Gary Finch.
The Cayuga County Conservative Party voted Thursday to endorse Bush, a Republican in the 126th Assembly District. He received the party's recommendation over three other Republican candidates — David Dempsey, former Auburn city councilor and Cayuga County legislator, LaFayette Supervisor Danny Fitzpatrick and former Onondaga County Legislator Michael Plochocki.
"The road to removing the Democrats from a supermajority status in the Assembly starts with protecting our current seats," said David Pappert, chairman of the Cayuga County Conservative Party. "Ken Bush III is a strong pro-life, pro-2A small government proponent with the intelligence and enthusiasm to be a leader in state government."
Cayuga County Conservatives joined the Onondaga County Conservative Party in endorsing Bush. The Onondaga County Conservatives held its endorsement meeting earlier this week.
Onondaga County Conservative Party Chairman Russ Johnson said that Bush is "exactly the type of young conservative talent we need to protect our values."
"Ken will fight for upstate values, and his experience will make him a very effective assemblyman in servicing his constituents," Johnson added.
Bush, an attorney and Jordan resident, most recently worked as legislative counsel to former state Sen. Bob Antonacci. He has been a member of the Jordan Fire Department for 15 years, including the last four as president of the organization. He also chairs the town of Elbridge Republican Committee.
Republicans will meet this weekend to designate a candidate in the 126th district, which includes portions of Cayuga, Chenango, Cortland and Onondaga counties. The Cayuga County Republican Committee meets Friday to endorse a candidate. The Onondaga County Republican Committee will meet Saturday.
You have free articles remaining.
More than three-quarters of the district's Republican voters live in Cayuga and Onondaga counties.
No Democrats have publicly announced their candidacies for the 126th district seat. Jermaine Bagnall-Graham, a Chenango County resident, plans to run as an independent.
Republicans believe they can retain the seat held by Finch for more than 20 years. As of Nov. 1, there were 31,694 active GOP voters and 26,593 active Democrats in the district. There are 20,269 unaffiliated voters, according to the state Board of Elections.
In other news:
• The Cayuga County Conservative Party endorsed four others in state Legislature races.
The party backed state Sen. Pam Helming for reelection in the 54th state Senate District and Assemblyman Brian Manktelow for a second term representing the 130th Assembly District.
Angela Renna, a Republican running for the 50th state Senate District seat, also received the party's support.
Cayuga Conservatives endorsed Peter Oberacker, an Otsego County legislator, to succeed retiring state Sen. Jim Seward in the 51st state Senate District.
Online producer Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.