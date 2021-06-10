Cayuga, Onondaga counties consolidate early voting sites for primary election

Cayuga and Onondaga counties will have smaller numbers of early voting sites for the upcoming primary election.
The Cayuga County Board of Elections will have one early voting location instead of its usual three. For the primary election, the county's early voting site will be the board's office at 157 Genesee St. in Auburn.
One reason the sites have been consolidated is there are few primaries in Cayuga County. The Republican Party has primaries in two county Legislature districts, District 3 (Mentz, Montezuma and Throop) and District 13 (part of Auburn). There are also GOP primaries for Ira town supervisor, Locke town justice, Mentz town supervisor, Mentz committee member, Niles town supervisor and council, and Sterling town council.
Early voting begins Saturday, June 12, and continues through Sunday, June 20. The county elections office will be open for early voters on weekends from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. On weekdays, the hours will vary. The site will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday and Thursday, Noon to 8 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday, and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday.
Only registered Republicans are eligible to vote in the primaries. After early voting concludes, the usual Election Day polling locations in the towns and the 13th Legislative District in the city will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday, June 22.
In Onondaga County, there will be four early voting locations: Armond Magnarelli Community Center at McChesney Park, 2300 Grant Blvd., Syracuse; Camillus Fire Station, 5801 Newport Road; LaFayette Fire Station No. 1, 2444 Route 11 South; and Syracuse Community Connection, 401-425 South Ave.
The county usually has six early voting locations, but reduced the number of sites for the primary election.
There are several primary elections in Syracuse and some Onondaga County towns, including Democratic and Republican primaries for Syracuse mayor and a Republican primary for highway superintendent in Skaneateles.
During early voting, the polling locations in Onondaga County will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekends and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, Thursday and Friday. On Tuesday and Wednesday, the sites will be open from noon to 8 p.m.
