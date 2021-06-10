Cayuga, Onondaga counties consolidate early voting sites for primary election

Cayuga and Onondaga counties will have smaller numbers of early voting sites for the upcoming primary election.

The Cayuga County Board of Elections will have one early voting location instead of its usual three. For the primary election, the county's early voting site will be the board's office at 157 Genesee St. in Auburn.

One reason the sites have been consolidated is there are few primaries in Cayuga County. The Republican Party has primaries in two county Legislature districts, District 3 (Mentz, Montezuma and Throop) and District 13 (part of Auburn). There are also GOP primaries for Ira town supervisor, Locke town justice, Mentz town supervisor, Mentz committee member, Niles town supervisor and council, and Sterling town council.

Early voting begins Saturday, June 12, and continues through Sunday, June 20. The county elections office will be open for early voters on weekends from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. On weekdays, the hours will vary. The site will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday and Thursday, Noon to 8 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday, and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday.

