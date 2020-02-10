Cayuga, Onondaga GOP endorse Katko for fourth term in Congress

Republican committees in two central New York counties endorsed U.S. Rep. John Katko to run for another term in Congress.
Katko, R-Camillus, won the unanimous support of the Onondaga County Republican Committee at the party's designation meeting Friday. The Cayuga County Republican Committee followed with its endorsement on Saturday.
Onondaga County Republican Chairman Tom Dadey is confident Katko, who is seeking a fourth term as the 24th Congressional District's representative, will win re-election.
"With Democrats at all levels of government pushing out-of-touch policies, it is more important than ever that we elect representatives to fight back against costly and dangerous proposals like Medicare-for-all and bail reform," Dadey said. "Congressman Katko has always been a strong and effective leader for central New York, and the Onondaga committee stands firmly with him."
Cayuga County Republican Chairwoman Roberta Massarini said her committee is proud to stand with Katko.
"Cayuga County is proud to be represented by John Katko in Congress," she said. "He is a leader in Washington on national security, works tirelessly to end the opioid epidemic and is fighting back against far-left proposals which would cause every family in our community to pay more in taxes."
On the Onondaga County GOP's endorsement, Katko said he's proud to work on local issues, such as the economy, national security, addressing the opioid crisis and increasing access to mental health care.
After receiving the Cayuga County Republican Committee's support, he highlighted his work to ensure residents have access to clean drinking water and farmers and local manufacturers "can compete on a level playing field."
"I'm grateful to have once again earned the support of the Cayuga County Republicans, and I share the goal of Chair Massarini and the committee of growing our economy and working to create better opportunities for families in Cayuga County and throughout central New York," Katko said.
Katko already had the support of one GOP committee. The Oswego County Republican Committee endorsed Katko in November. The Wayne County GOP will meet later this month to make its endorsement.
The 24th district is being closely watched by national Democrats and Republicans. Katko has been identified as a top target for Democrats. There are three Democrats — Dana Balter, Francis Conole and Roger Misso — vying for the party's nomination.
Democratic committees will meet this week to designate a candidate in the race, but a primary is likely. The primary election will be held Tuesday, June 23.
Katko was first elected to Congress in 2014. He won re-election by a 22-point margin in 2016. In 2018, he defeated Balter by five percentage points to win another two-year term.
