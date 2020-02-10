Cayuga, Onondaga GOP endorse Katko for fourth term in Congress

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

On the Onondaga County GOP's endorsement, Katko said he's proud to work on local issues, such as the economy, national security, addressing the opioid crisis and increasing access to mental health care.

After receiving the Cayuga County Republican Committee's support, he highlighted his work to ensure residents have access to clean drinking water and farmers and local manufacturers "can compete on a level playing field."

"I'm grateful to have once again earned the support of the Cayuga County Republicans, and I share the goal of Chair Massarini and the committee of growing our economy and working to create better opportunities for families in Cayuga County and throughout central New York," Katko said.

Katko already had the support of one GOP committee. The Oswego County Republican Committee endorsed Katko in November. The Wayne County GOP will meet later this month to make its endorsement.

The 24th district is being closely watched by national Democrats and Republicans. Katko has been identified as a top target for Democrats. There are three Democrats — Dana Balter, Francis Conole and Roger Misso — vying for the party's nomination.