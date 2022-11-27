CEDA, Micron and a Cayuga County budget fight: Legislators differ on funding for agency

When Michael Miller, executive director of the Cayuga Economic Development Agency, appeared before the Cayuga County Legislature's Ways and Means Committee on Nov. 10, he had a request.

The county provides funding to the agency — $375,000 in the 2022 budget — and Miller is hoping for more in 2023. He requested $410,000, a $35,000 increase.

Cayuga County Legislator Aileen McNabb-Coleman, who chairs the Legislature's Planning and Economic Development Committee, supports that request. But another lawmaker, Cayuga County Legislator Andy Dennison, thinks the county's contribution to CEDA should be cut. While he prefers that the county not give any money to CEDA, he proposed a $125,000 reduction, from $375,000 to $250,000, in the 2023 budget.

The competing proposals were discussed at the Ways and Means Committee's Nov. 16 meeting and again when the full legislature met on Tuesday to discuss the tentative budget. At the center of the request and the ensuing discussion was the role CEDA will play in helping Cayuga County benefit from Micron's plans to manufacturer semiconductor chips in central New York.

Micron is planning to invest $100 billion over 20 years — the largest private investment in New York state history — to build a manufacturing facility in neighboring Onondaga County. The project is expected to create up to 9,000 jobs.

Miller thinks Cayuga County is in a strong position to reap the rewards of Micron's presence in the region. The county is not far from the town of Clay, where Micron plans to construct its chip manufacturing plant, and could host supply chain companies that support Micron's operations.

"We're naturally a great landing spot," Miller said. "We're working with our partners at the county, city and regional level to really focus on how we can best prepare this county to benefit."

Legislators asked Miller how CEDA would use the additional $35,000 in funding he requested. He explained that it would help cover rising operational costs and allow the agency to retain and hire staff. CEDA has four employees, along with two vacant positions.

McNabb-Coleman, a Sennett Democrat and former county Legislature chair, also mentioned the Micron factor when advocating for more CEDA funding.

"If you want to see evolution in this county, this is the kind of thing you need to support," she said. "If you don't, if you want to see this county just flounder and not get ahead when other communities in this region will be getting ahead with the addition of Micron in this region, then go ahead and take money away from CEDA because that's what you're going to get."

Dennison, an independent from Ira who caucuses with the Republicans, opposes funding for CEDA because the county has a planning and economic development department. He also questioned why the city of Auburn does not provide funding to CEDA — city taxpayers contribute to the county's coffers — when, in his view, the city tends to benefit the most from the agency's work.

Regarding the semiconductor chip manufacturing facility, Dennison told his fellow legislators, "Talk to me about Micron in 10, 15 years when it actually happens. Then I'll believe it."

There was no vote on either proposal to increase or decrease CEDA's funding at the Ways and Means Committee meetings. The discussion continued at the full legislature meeting last week, but again no vote on a change to the CEDA budget line for 2023 took place.

McNabb-Coleman lined up speakers for the meeting in support of CEDA. Dennison repeated his points about the agency — that the city "doesn't put a dime in for this" — and his doubts about the Micron project.

Others weighed in. Legislator Tricia Kerr agreed with those who believe Cayuga County is in a good position to capitalize on Micron's plan.

"It's going to come and we're going to feel the impacts of it," she said. "I'm excited. I don't think we should be pulling back money right now from CEDA."

Kerr and Legislator Brian Muldrow, both of whom represent Auburn districts, also reminded Dennison that city residents pay county taxes that support CEDA. Muldrow added that even if Micron does not come to central New York, there will be another company that may set up shop in the region.

"We need people at the table to come in and advocate for Cayuga County," he said.

Cayuga County Legislature Chairman David Gould, a Republican, revealed that a committee formed after Micron's announcement to explore opportunities for the county. There have been conversations with CenterState CEO, which was involved in bringing Micron to central New York.

With more meetings planned and the county wanting to play a role in the project, Gould supports funding for CEDA.

"We don't know what's going to happen in the future, but I can guarantee you (Micron is) not putting $100 billion into something that won't be successful," he said. "I think we're going to do this... If we're not part of it, we're not going to be part of it."

The tentative 2023 budget would keep CEDA's funding flat at $375,000. But that could change if either of the proposed amendments are approved by legislators at an upcoming meeting.

The Cayuga County Legislature will hold a public hearing on the budget at 6:15 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8. The legislature's final meeting of the year is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 13.