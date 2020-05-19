Centro gets $28 million to support CNY bus service during pandemic

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Centro will receive much-needed help from the federal government.

The Federal Transit Administration allocated $28 million to the Central New York Regional Transportation Authority, which provides mass transit services in Cayuga, Oneida, Onondaga and Oswego counties. The FTA is an agency within the U.S. Department of Transportation.

The source of the funding is the $2.2 trillion coronavirus relief approved by Congress and signed by President Donald Trump in late March. The measure included aid for hospitals, stimulus checks for millions of Americans and funding for mass transit.

A local match isn't required for the federal aid. U.S. Rep. John Katko, a member of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, said that the funding will be used to ensure employees have personal protective equipment and allow Centro to continue its bus service in central New York.

Centro did not respond to a request for comment.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Centro has altered its service schedule. Several lines were discontinued, including Auburn-to-Syracuse routes. Buses in Syracuse operated on weekend schedules. Beginning in March, Centro waived bus fares for all passengers.