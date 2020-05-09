× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Shards of glass.

That's how the fluid in Michael Powers' lungs looked after an X-ray of his chest. Powers, president of the New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association, knew he had COVID-19. But this was a new development in his fight against the respiratory illness — and it led to his hospitalization.

Nearly a month later, Powers is recovering. As head of the union representing correction officers in state prisons across New York, he's back at work advocating for safety measures.

In an interview with The Citizen, Powers detailed his COVID-19 bout. He wasn't hospitalized until April 7, but the symptoms began on March 18 while he was in Albany for work.

'Felt a little flush'

Powers said he started feeling symptoms during the evening on March 18. When he woke up the next morning, he had chills and was shaking. He said he "felt a little flush."

He left Albany to return to his home in Ogdensburg. He contacted his doctor and scheduled an appointment. During the examination, he was tested for the flu and other illnesses. Those tests were negative.

At the time, Powers said he had a fever of 100 degrees. He was able to contain the fever with Tylenol. Since one of his sons lives with him, he quarantined in his bedroom and practiced social distancing.

Six days after visiting his doctor, Powers tested positive for COVID-19. He had body aches, chills, fever and headaches. He didn't have shortness of breath, a common symptom of COVID-19.

"When I found out I was positive, I almost felt like I was rounding a corner at that point," Powers said.

Daily schedule

Powers shared a similar account of his experience with COVID-19 that other patients have discussed in interviews and news reports.

He said he would wake up feeling groggy and congested. He had coughing fits. But as the day progressed, symptoms would ease.

"Once you get that cleared, you basically feel better and you go about your day," Powers said.

While in isolation, he didn't lose his appetite. He continued to eat, but still lost more than 30 pounds while his body fought COVID-19.

Later in the day, the symptoms would worsen again. The coughing would restart. His headaches returned. Nights, he said, were miserable.

"You are almost afraid to go to sleep because you know you're just going to build up congestion," Powers added.

Powers described COVID-19 as a "strange, strange virus" because it seemed as if it had a daily schedule. The beginning and end of days were difficult. In between, the symptoms were tolerable.

105

For more than a week, Powers managed mild symptoms of COVID-19. Then, his condition worsened.

Over a three-day period, March 27 to 29, he couldn't get out of bed. His fever spiked as high as 105 degrees. It would fluctuate between 103.5 and 105 degrees, according to Powers. When he took Tylenol, his fever would drop to 102 degrees. Once the medication wore off, the fever went up again.

The fever produced new symptoms, including confusion and hallucinations. The hallucinations, Powers said, "were wild."

While he dealt with the fever, his other symptoms continued to follow the same pattern. Mornings and nights were difficult. During the midday period, he felt better.

But Powers thinks that the virus started attacking his lungs in late March. He started to feel tightness in his chest. Health care providers advise that if someone has COVID-19 and experiences chest pressure or tightness, they should seek medical attention.

Powers admitted he was stubborn. When the chest tightness eased, he didn't think he needed to go to the hospital. By April 1, his fever and other symptoms started to subside. The last time he had a fever was the morning of April 2.

However, he wasn't done with COVID-19.

Hospitalization

The chest pressure Powers felt didn't leave for good. On April 5, it returned. He had difficulty breathing.

"I couldn't take a deep breath and hold it," he said.

His doctor ordered a chest X-ray on April 7. What the X-ray found is what Powers described as "shards of glass" in his lungs. His lungs were filled with a white, milky substance.

Following the X-ray, his doctor wanted a CT scan. Powers returned to the emergency room and was admitted to the hospital. He was discharged on April 11.

Since leaving the hospital, Powers said he's been working hard during the recovery phase. He still has a cough, but he's resumed exercising at home. He has an appointment scheduled with a pulmonologist to determine if he has any long-term lung damage from the virus. He also plans to visit a urologist to check on his kidneys.

There have been early findings that COVID-19 can cause damage to vital organs, including the heart and lungs.

Powers considers himself a private person, so he was hesitant to tell his story. That changed after he was contacted by a Watertown Daily Times reporter who told him that he could help people better understand COVID-19 and the effects of the virus.

"That's a no-brainer," he said. "I think it is important to share."

The experience has helped him communicate with NYSCOPBA members who have COVID-19. Powers said he's had conversations with a member in the mid-Hudson region who has similar symptoms.

Advocacy

After recovering from COVID-19, Powers wants to ensure his members' concerns are addressed.

The state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision reports that 1,170 employees have tested positive for COVID-19. Powers said one concern about the presence of COVID-19 in correctional facilities is the need for contact tracing. DOCCS details many of its COVID-19 protocols on its website, but contact tracing isn't mentioned.

DOCCS took measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in state prisons. The actions include a ban on visitation, which began in mid-March and has been extended until May 15. Employees must wear masks while on duty.

One issue Powers is working on is assisting members who are dealing with the after-effects of COVID-19. Because of the reliance on telemedicine during the pandemic, he said it's difficult for employees to have an in-person appointment with a physician.

"Nobody is putting a stethoscope up to your lungs," he said. "You almost have to be your own personal advocate as far as health care. It's extremely difficult. I'm not slighting health care. We're in new territory."

Why that worries Powers is that some employees, he said, are slipping through the cracks. Those who recovered from COVID-19 no longer test positive, but there are "residual aspects" of the virus. Despite that, they are asked to return to work.

From May 3-9, it was National Correctional Officers Week. Powers, who has been NYSCOPBA's president since 2014, said he's proud to represent the state's correction officers.

"It's very important to give a shout-out to them for selflessly coming to work each and every day in this kind of pandemic and in an environment that is difficult to maintain social distancing," he said.

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

