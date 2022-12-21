Chris Petrus, Cayuga County legislator, running to succeed Sue Dwyer as county clerk

With Sue Dwyer retiring after five terms as Cayuga County clerk, Cayuga County Legislator Chris Petrus is hoping to be her successor.

Petrus, R-Brutus, announced Wednesday that he will seek the Republican and Conservative nominations for county clerk in 2023. His decision to run for clerk means he will not seek another term as county legislator next year.

"I have had the distinct honor of knowing and working with Sue for many years and find her to be a consummate professional who has devoted herself to public service. I wish her all the best in her future endeavors," Petrus said in a statement. "By working with Sue in my capacity as a Cayuga County legislator, I have had the unique ability to see the vital services the four departments under the purview of the county clerk's office provide to the citizens of Cayuga County."

Petrus was elected to represent the Cayuga County Legislature's District 4 (the town of Brutus) in 2017. He served the remaining two years of former Legislator Mark Farrell's four-year term after Farrell resigned.

In 2019, Petrus won a full four-year term as county legislator. He ran unopposed.

He has worked at a parole officer with the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision and is a former deputy commissioner of the Cayuga County Board of Elections. Public service is in his blood. He is the son of the late Ann Petrus, who was a Cayuga County legislator and a Brutus town supervisor.

The county clerk, who serves a four-year term, oversees the county clerk's recording office, the county Department of Motor Vehicles, the county historian's office and the records retention center. In addition to those duties, the clerk is the county's records management officer and is the clerk of the supreme and county courts in Cayuga County.

Petrus is the first candidate to publicly express interest in the position after Dwyer said Tuesday that she will retire at the end of her term next year. The local parties will begin meeting in January to designate candidates to run for local offices in 2023.