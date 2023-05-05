AUBURN — Chris Petrus touted his "unique perspective" and relationship with longtime Cayuga County Clerk Sue Dwyer as he kicked off his campaign for that office.

Petrus, a Republican, formally launched his bid to succeed Dwyer as county clerk with an event Thursday at A.T. Walley in Auburn. Dwyer, who is also a Republican, announced in December that she would not seek another term this year.

After delivering brief remarks to a room full of supporters, Petrus told The Citizen that he thinks his experience will help him stand out in a three-way race for clerk.

Petrus was first elected to the Cayuga County Legislature in 2017 and won a full term in 2019. He chairs the county Legislature's Government Operations Committee.

"In that capacity, I have been able to work with Sue really close and learn a lot about that office," Petrus said.

He is proud of the legislation to advance the Digital Records Electronic Access Management System, a records management project being led by Dwyer and the clerk's office. If elected clerk, he would oversee the completion of that project.

Petrus thinks he has the administrative experience to serve as county clerk. In addition to his nearly six years as a legislator, he has worked as a state parole officer and is a former deputy elections commissioner in Cayuga County.

"I've devoted my entire life to public service and I will continue to do," he said. "I believe it is my political experience that sets me apart from all other candidates and makes me an ideal person to be the next county clerk."

It is the first contested race for county clerk since Dwyer won the seat in 2003. She ran unopposed in 2007, 2011, 2015 and 2019.

Petrus will run on the Republican line. He told The Citizen that he considered forming an independent line but ultimately decided against it.

His opponents are Kristine Lytle, a Conservative, and Brian Scanlan, a Democrat. Lytle is a longtime employee in the Cayuga County Department of Motor Vehicles, which is overseen by the clerk. Scanlan is a retired Auburn firefighter.

The winner of the election in November will serve a four-year term.