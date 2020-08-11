Chuck Schumer: Dana Balter is 'best person' to represent CNY in Congress

Balter is challenging U.S. Rep. John Katko, a Republican, in one of the most closely watched races in the country. Early polls showed Balter either leading or in a dead heat. Katko has been ranked as one of the most vulnerable House GOP members.

The support of Democrats like Schumer highlights how important the race is to the party. They view it as a prime pickup opportunity, while Republicans hope to retain the seat as part of their push to reclaim the majority.

"I am honored to have Senator Schumer's endorsement," Balter said. "He has been a tireless advocate for the people of New York, and has delivered countless victories for individuals and families across our state. As the leading sponsor of the Violence Against Women Act and the Brady Bill, he has provided critical leadership on the issues of domestic violence, sexual assault and gun violence.

"I look forward to working alongside him in Congress to address these important issues and deliver real economic relief for the people in the 24th district."

The 24th district includes all of Cayuga, Onondaga and Wayne counties, plus the western part of Oswego County.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.