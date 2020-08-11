You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Chuck Schumer: Dana Balter is 'best person' to represent CNY in Congress

Chuck Schumer: Dana Balter is 'best person' to represent CNY in Congress

{{featured_button_text}}
Senator Schumer 6.JPG

FILE - In this April 2018 photo, Senator Charles Schumer (D-NY) fields questions after speaking at Cayuga Milk Ingredients in Aurelius about NAFTA negotiations.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer, the top Senate Democrat and New York's senior senator, has endorsed Democratic challenger Dana Balter in the 24th Congressional District race. 

Schumer, D-N.Y., announced the endorsement in a statement Tuesday. 

"The people of New York's 24th district deserve a representative that will fight for them, and Dana Balter has proven that she's the best person for the job," Schumer said. "As an educator, community organizer and lifelong advocate for people with disabilities, Dana is exactly the type of person we need in Congress. 

"She's focused on the issues critical to central and western New Yorkers — like affordable health care, cheaper prescription drug prices and a $15 minimum wage — and will be a strong partner in helping New Yorkers recover from the economic fallout of COVID-19. I'm proud to support her and look forward to working with her in Congress." 

Schumer's endorsement follows the announcement in July that U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, New York's junior senator, is supporting Balter for Congress. Balter has been endorsed by other prominent Democrats, including former President Barack Obama

Balter is challenging U.S. Rep. John Katko, a Republican, in one of the most closely watched races in the country. Early polls showed Balter either leading or in a dead heat. Katko has been ranked as one of the most vulnerable House GOP members. 

The support of Democrats like Schumer highlights how important the race is to the party. They view it as a prime pickup opportunity, while Republicans hope to retain the seat as part of their push to reclaim the majority. 

"I am honored to have Senator Schumer's endorsement," Balter said. "He has been a tireless advocate for the people of New York, and has delivered countless victories for individuals and families across our state. As the leading sponsor of the Violence Against Women Act and the Brady Bill, he has provided critical leadership on the issues of domestic violence, sexual assault and gun violence. 

"I look forward to working alongside him in Congress to address these important issues and deliver real economic relief for the people in the 24th district." 

The 24th district includes all of Cayuga, Onondaga and Wayne counties, plus the western part of Oswego County. 

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3. 

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Online producer and politics reporter

I have been The Citizen's online producer and politics reporter since December 2009. I'm the author of the Eye on NY blog and write the weekly Eye on NY column that appears every Sunday in the print edition of The Citizen and online at auburnpub.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: A step-by-step guide to ensure your vote is counted

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News