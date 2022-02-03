City council approves resolutions to accept Auburn Police Department related funding

The Auburn City Council approved two different resolutions for funding that would help the Auburn Police Department.

At a meeting Thursday, council passed a resolution accepting U.S. Department of Justice funding to implement a body-worn camera program. The resolution said the federal grant award was for $120,000, with a required local match also coming to $120,000.

The city was informed that it was awarded the grant in December. The city submitted an application for the federal grant back in July in hopes of acquiring funding assistance to get 60 body-worn cameras and to implement the camera policy and program, the resolution said.

City officials said in January that the city's local match for the camera program grant planned to be covered through funds the city secured via the federal American Rescue Plan Act.

Thursday's resolution, however, noted that after the city was informed of the grant award in December, the U.S. Bureau of Justice Assistance determined ARPA funding couldn't be used as the local cash match for the camera program.

As a result, the Auburn Police Department has "identified allowable expenses to include in-kind personnel and fringe benefit costs that will be incurred as part of the program development and implementation as well as local cash in a combined amount up to $120,000 over the period of the grant program," the resolution said.

At Thursday's meeting, Auburn Police Chief James Slayton told council the camera program aligns with the APD's community policing plan adopted in 2021. In summer 2020, former Gov. Andrew Cuomo ordered law enforcement agencies across the state to review their practices and policies with a reform plan or risk losing state funding.

"A lot of what we heard from the public was that they wanted more transparency. This is going to help us along in that avenue," Slayton said.

The chief also said the cameras could be used in incidents where there is a complaint against an officer.

"A number of times we have one person's side, another person's side. This will give us the whole view of the incident (that) took place at that time," he said.

Every present council member — Councilor Jimmy Giannettino was absent — voted for the resolution.

Later in the meeting, the council approved a separate resolution for additional funding involving the APD. The resolution allows the city to accept funding for Auburn's Law Enforcement Victim Specialist Program.

The resolution noted that the APD, working with Cayuga Counseling Services, had applied for and received funding from the U.S. Department of Justice, Office of Justice Programs, and Office of Victims of Crime to implement a law enforcement based victim specialist with the APD.

An application to the Justice Research and Statistics Association was turned in by the city in December 2021 in order to get "funding assistance to conduct a joint research project that will focus on studying the culture of the Auburn Police Department and perception of their role in victim response," the resolution said. On Jan. 19, the city was informed of a law enforcement based victim specialist mini-grant from the Justice Research and Statistics Association totaling $14,955.

The present council members approved the acceptance of the funding.

Slayton said after the meeting that the victim specialist, Jessica Wagner, began working in-house at the police department in 2021. Wagner has dealt with 167 crime victims so far, Slayton added. He said the research project will look into "the usage of the victim specialist, what the officers think, how she's utilized, what more could she be utilized for?"

In other news:

• Council approved the 2022-23 annual action plan for the community development block grant program.

A resolution to approve the submission of the action plan was passed by all of the present council members. A public hearing for the plan was held in late January. Auburn has received block grant funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for decades.

Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.