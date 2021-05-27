City of Auburn again proposing municipal-run ambulance service

At Thursday's meeting, Dygert said the COVID-19 pandemic gave the city more time to fine tune the proposal and gather more data. The estimated cost is estimated to be around $1 million, but he said that can be covered by revenue from fees for service and leasing start-up costs connected to the service.

The presentation Dygert showed council said leasing would include buying ambulance vehicles, stretchers, power load systems, radios, monitors, computers and other equipment.

"Estimated lease payment of under $18,000 per month has been figured into financial model. Lease payment would not be supplemented from the general fund and will not generate a tax increase," the presentation said.

Dygert's presentation said their current study "considers a separate ambulance service staffed with a Paramedic Director of Operations, 12 full-time paramedics and 12 full-time (emergency medical technicians)," with 25 positions overall. The presentation also said the city's service would "offer a comparable wage with a good benefits packages," adding that it's believed this would attract dedicated staff and give them incentive to stay. Employee and equipment standards would be set by the city, the presentation added.