City of Auburn again proposing municipal-run ambulance service

AUBURN — After the idea of starting a city-run ambulance service was put on hold last year, the concept is back in front of the Auburn City Council.
Auburn City Manager Jeff Dygert presented the idea to council at its weekly meeting Thursday night.
This is not the first time a municipal-operated model was proposed in Auburn. The emergency medical services contract between Auburn and TLC Emergency Medical Services, the city's current provider, has been extended several times since mid-2018. The city has explored its long-term options, which could have included signing a new multi-year deal with TLC. The most recent extension was approved in June 2020 and is set to expire June 31.
City officials looked at different options a few months before that contract renewal. In December 2019, the city announced it would seek proposals from additional providers. TLC and American Medical Response Inc. turned in proposals, but in February 2020, a plan to have the city launch and run its own service was brought forward. Dygert noted in July that the city-run ambulance idea was "back-burnered right at the moment" due to issues such as the COVID-19 pandemic and Auburn's economic difficulties prompted by the outbreak.
At Thursday's meeting, Dygert said the COVID-19 pandemic gave the city more time to fine tune the proposal and gather more data. The estimated cost is estimated to be around $1 million, but he said that can be covered by revenue from fees for service and leasing start-up costs connected to the service.
The presentation Dygert showed council said leasing would include buying ambulance vehicles, stretchers, power load systems, radios, monitors, computers and other equipment.
"Estimated lease payment of under $18,000 per month has been figured into financial model. Lease payment would not be supplemented from the general fund and will not generate a tax increase," the presentation said.
Dygert's presentation said their current study "considers a separate ambulance service staffed with a Paramedic Director of Operations, 12 full-time paramedics and 12 full-time (emergency medical technicians)," with 25 positions overall. The presentation also said the city's service would "offer a comparable wage with a good benefits packages," adding that it's believed this would attract dedicated staff and give them incentive to stay. Employee and equipment standards would be set by the city, the presentation added.
EMS workers across the state, Dygert continued, have concerns including wages and their working environments. He said Auburn's proposal could help address those concerns. He added the city is legally able to provide this service, but noted the city can't profit or "offset our general fund."
Dygert said the city's interactions with TLC has been "contentious" at times, adding it has had concerns including TLC's availability and that TLC refused to provide some information the city sought in the request for proposal. Lon Fricano, TLC's director of operations, declined to comment. Dygert also talked about the city's intention with this service.
"We're not doing this to make money, we're doing this to provide a higher quality of service and have some checks and balances," he said.
Dygert said he believes that once the city-run service is established it could help alleviate some wider systemic health care issues in the city. He has talked to various entities about potential partnerships.
Council members Jimmy Giannettino and Teddy Cuddy expressed support for the initiative.
"I do think this is an important first step. It's bold, but if you think it through, it makes so much sense," Cuddy said
