City of Auburn faces nearly $1M state aid cut

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The city of Auburn has learned that almost $1 million in state funding it was set to receive will be delayed, with a possibility that the money won't come at all.

City Clerk Chuck Mason said the city was informed recently that some of the state's Aid and Incentive to Municipalities funding that normally arrives by the end of June would be delayed. AIM funding is the unrestricted state aid cities and some towns and villages get. Officials were recently told the city would receive 80% of the total due, or $3,947,541, on time. The other 20%, or $986,885, will be late, with the money anticipated to come by the fall.

But there also is a lot of uncertainty, Mason said. Gov. Andrew Cuomo has publicly stated on different occasions that the state would likely have to cut assistance to local governments and school districts if the federal government does not come through with financial assistance related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

If the city doesn't get the full amount of state aid, it would be a financial blow, City Manager Jeff Dygert said.

"It would create a big revenue shortage. It will have to be factored into expenditures next year or we'll end up using more fund balance temporarily to bridge that gap," he said. "We'll have to revisit the (2020-21) budget at some point when we know more."