Following the departure of the Auburn city government's comptroller last month, the municipality is seeking a replacement.

Auburn City Clerk Chuck Mason told The Citizen June 1 via text that Rachel Jacobs, the city comptroller, recently left the position for a job out of state. Her last day was May 12.

The city has posted the comptroller job opening "and will likely hire a new comptroller this summer," Mason said.

City Manager Jeff Dygert, Treasurer Bob Gauthier and Assistant Comptroller Theresa Adams "are maintaining business as usual during the interim period," Mason added.

The clerk said Jacobs had been in the comptroller role for about four years.