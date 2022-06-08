City planning board OKs Auburn cancer center proposal

Construction of a new 12,000-square-foot cancer treatment center at Auburn Community Hospital can move forward.

The Auburn Planning Board on Tuesday approved the site plan, environmental review and subdivision proposal for center that will be built where an employee parking lot is currently located at the corner of North and Lansing streets.

The board was satisfied with the project developer's plans to ensure the availability of parking for all staff and visitors. Parking concerns were raised when the project was the subject of a public hearing in March.

As part of the site plan approval, the board required that proposed expansions of parking areas along Park Avenue, which borders the north side of the hospital's campus, are completed before the cancer center becomes operational.

"It's both prudent and necessary to include completion of those as contingencies," said Stephen Selvek, deputy director of community planning and development, before the board voted.

Referring to the overall proposal as well-designed, Selvek said the parking question — specifically how the hospital would accommodate the loss of more than 100 parking spaces to make room for the new building — was the "main issue" that had to be resolved.

Project developer Park Grove Realty LLC secured an independent parking study that concluded future peak demand would be 642 spaces, while availability would be 674 spaces.

"I'm comfortable with the numbers they provided," Selvek said.

The hospital is partnering with Rochester-based Park Grove and Upstate Medical University Hospital in Syracuse on the project. The 1.14-acre lot would be sold to Park Grove and leased back by the hospital. The major expansion would allow the hospital to add radiation oncology services to its cancer treatment offerings, which it launched in early 2020 in partnership with Upstate cancer physicians.

"It's such an important project for the hospital and for the community," said Andy Bodewes, partner and co-founder at Park Grove.

In its certificate of need application filed Dec. 29 with the state Department of Health, the hospital said Upstate Medical University will provide clinical physicians, technologist and management oversight while the center will be operated by ACH. It will operate from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and the space will include seven exam rooms, a consultation room, CT scanner room, a linear accelerator treatment vault, controls rooms, patient treatment planning/dosimetry space, eight infusion rooms and staff office space.

Hospital officials, who had hopes to start construction this spring, have said the project will take about one year to complete.

