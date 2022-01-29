Civil service post divides Cayuga County Legislature

From the middle of 2020, the three-person Cayuga County Civil Service Commission had just two members because of a retirement. Thanks to the results of the 2021 elections, that changed on Tuesday.

With Republicans having a new majority coalition on the county Legislature, they approved an appointment to fill the post at its monthly meeting Tuesday, July 25. The election results also made available the candidate they have put into the role: former Legislator Timothy Lattimore.

Lattimore was available because he could not run for reelection to the county Legislature last year due to term limits, and he lost in a bid for an Auburn City Council seat.

The process leading to Tuesday's vote has upset Democrats on the Legislature, who believe a more qualified candidate was shut out of consideration for the $10,300 position.

Weedsport resident Melody Smith Johnson was the choice of Democratic legislators for the open commissioner seat going back to when the vacancy first surfaced, according to Legislator Aileen McNabb-Coleman, D-Owasco, who had served as Legislature chairperson in 2020 and 2021.

Despite being the majority party on the Legislature those two years because they held the most seats, Democrats could not get any legislation passed without at least some support from outside their conference. That prevented Smith Johnson from being brought to the floor for a vote.

"It was a stalemate," McNabb-Coleman told The Citizen on Friday.

The November general election switched control to the Republicans, and they secured the needed support of independent Legislator Andrew Dennison and Conservative Legislator Hans Pecher to push through Lattimore's appointment, which runs through May 31, 2024.

The vote Tuesday broke on party lines, with all of the Democrats and independent Tricia Kerr voting against Lattimore's appointment. They believed Smith Johnson, who worked for 20 years as a human resources manager and currently runs her own nonprofit and small business, did not get a fair consideration.

Following the vote, Legislator Brian Muldrow told his colleagues that the appointment established a troubling precedent. He said Smith Johnson submitted a resume and cover letter for the position that was circulated to legislators a week ago while no such information was supplied by Lattimore. Smith Johnson also spoke earlier in Tuesday's meeting about why she felt she was the best choice for the position.

"I consider myself friends with Tim Lattimore, so it's nothing personal against him, but I do think it's shameful that we have not had a conversation with him or to see the skillset that fits the job," Muldrow said. "And to have Melody pass a resume around to every legislator, come here and do a speech, and we're just going to just vote for him because we know him. I think that's unfortunate."

Republican Legislator James Basile said Democrats did a disservice to Smith Johnson by not bringing her interest in the position forward sooner.

"The position's been open for over a year. ... I do feel that it was unfair to your candidate or this person you presented at the last minute," he said.

Legislator Heidi Nightengale, who is the minority leader for the Democratic caucus, said she was not given an opportunity to bring Smith Johnson's interest to the Legislature until that point. Instead, she said Republicans held a caucus meeting and made their decision to choose Lattimore and never involved Democrats in the process.

Smith Johnson, who is Black, spoke about the message her appointment would send to minority candidates, whom the county has struggled to recruit into the workforce. The Civil Service Commission oversees the county, school district and municipal adherence to state civil service law governing public employment and hiring.

In 2019, Smith Johnson noted, she spoke at Legislature meeting in which the body voted to put more deliberate effort into recruiting minority applicants for open county positions to address a lack of workforce diversity.

"I stand before you today to say that you are once again at a watershed moment in choosing the next civil service commissioner. ... I'm asking you tonight to once again put your vote with intentionality to ensure that the Cayuga County Civil Service Commission will represent the diversity of our county," she said.

"The whole of who we are as an organized body as a community and as a county is always bettered by the intentionality of leadership to bring to the team the most qualified and proven leader for the job and I submit to you ... that amongst those considered tonight for the next commission appointment, that I am that qualified and proven leader and tonight it is time to add to the depth of my passion and my experience and the perspective that only I, as a woman of color, can bring to the current civil service commission as it carries out the work of the county to deliver public service to every single one of our county residents."

Jeremy Boyer can be reached at (315) 282-2231 or jeremy.boyer@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenBoyer

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.