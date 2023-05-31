Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Peter Giunta, chairman of the New York State Young Republicans, says it's a coincidence that the first recipient of an award named for a former Auburn congressman is the city's current member of Congress, U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney.

Giunta told The Citizen that he did not know who Theodore Pomeroy was before he and the group's board began searching for a name to add to the annual congressmember of the year award that is presented at the Young Republicans' Teddy Roosevelt dinner.

Pomeroy is one of Auburn's most famous residents. He served as city clerk, then was elected to the state Assembly. In 1860, the same year Abraham Lincoln was elected president, Pomeroy was elected to represent Cayuga and Wayne counties in Congress. He served in the House of Representative for eight years, including a one-day stint as speaker — the shortest speakership in U.S. history.

After leaving Congress, Pomeroy did not stay away from politics for long. He was elected mayor of Auburn and later served in the state Senate.

Pomeroy had connections to two of Auburn's most well-known residents, William Seward and Harriet Tubman. He started his legal career at a law firm where Seward was counsel, while Tubman was a close friend.

But Pomeroy's Auburn roots weren't why the Young Republicans chose his name to place on their award recognizing a member of Congress. One factor was Pomeroy's ties to Lincoln and the early Republican Party. While the New York State Young Republicans was not incorporated until 1932, Giunta said that the group's legacy dates back to the 1860 election.

Tenney, R-Canandaigua, will receive the award bearing Pomeroy's name. Giunta said Tenney and her staff have been supportive of the state association and chapters in the 24th Congressional District, which includes all of Cayuga County. Two new chapters in Cayuga and Oswego counties launched with Tenney's support.

The other factors that played a role in Tenney's selection is her similarities with Pomeroy — she represents Cayuga and Wayne counties, the same area he represented — and her status as one of the most conservative members of Congress.

"I think there's a lot of universal respect out there for Claudia because, like Pomeroy, she sticks to her principles," Giunta said. "There's just a lot of overlap and the Auburn connection is a small piece of it all."

The award will be presented at the group's annual Teddy Roosevelt dinner June 10 in Lake Placid.