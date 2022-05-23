Claudia Tenney nets endorsements from five counties, highlights Trump's support

U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney has been a candidate in the newly drawn 24th Congressional District for a few days, but she has already picked up endorsements from Republican and Conservative party leaders in five of the district's 12 counties.

The endorsers include Livingston County Republican Chairman John Pauer, Orleans County Republican Chairman Skip Draper, Oswego County Republican Committee Chairman Fred Beardsley, Wayne County Republican Chairwoman MaryAnne Nicosia-McCarthy and Wyoming County Republican Chairwoman Ellen Grant. Oswego County Conservative Party Chairman Ronald Greenleaf and Wayne County Conservative Party Chairman Mike Garlock also support Tenney's reelection campaign.

Beardsley is familiar with Tenney because her previous congressional district included eastern Oswego County. When she was first elected to the state Assembly, her district included a portion of Oswego County.

"Claudia has served the people of Oswego County with dedication, honor and integrity since her time as our assemblywoman," Beardsley said. "In both Albany and Washington, Claudia has always stood out as a champion for our conservative values. We are thrilled Claudia will continue to fight for us in Congress and look forward to making sure she wins big this November."

The new 24th district stretches from eastern Niagara County in western New York to part of Jefferson County in the North Country. In between, it includes all of Cayuga County and other counties in the Finger Lakes region.

The district was finalized early Saturday when state Supreme Court Judge Patrick McAllister approved the maps drawn by Dr. Jonathan Cervas, a court-appointed special master tasked with redrawing New York's congressional and state Senate district lines. The process was necessary after the state Court of Appeals, New York's highest court, ruled that the maps produced by the state Legislature were unconstitutional.

Tenney does not live in the new district — she is from New Hartford in Oneida County, which is part of the newly drawn 22nd Congressional District. But the 24th has something that the 22nd does not: A strong Republican enrollment advantage. Former President Donald Trump won the new 24th with nearly 59% of the vote in 2020.

Trump endorsed Tenney for reelection earlier this year when she was running in a different district. When she successfully ran for Congress in 2020, he held a telephone town hall in support of her campaign. Last year, he held a fundraiser for her at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, and recorded an endorsement video. He also hosted her at Mar-a-Lago for a meeting.

She highlighted Trump's support on Monday, along with House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik's endorsement. Stefanik, like Tenney, is an upstate New York Republican.

Even though Tenney does not have a home in the district, she has ties to the 24th. She once lived in Ontario County, which is in the new district, and has campaigned in the Syracuse media market that includes 30% of the new district. Her campaign says she has "extraordinarily high name ID among voters" in the media market.

"In the coming weeks and months, I will work to continue earning the support of those in New York's redrawn 24th district, which spans portions of central New York, the Finger Lakes region and western New York," Tenney said. "It is a beautiful area of New York that I have lived in, represented and know well. Now that this partisan redistricting process is over, I am honored by the opportunity to represent the 24th district in Congress."

There are other Republicans vying for the GOP nod in the 24th district. Mario Fratto, of Geneva, has already criticized Tenney for deciding to run in the newly drawn district. (Members of Congress aren't required to live in the districts they represent.) John Murtari, of Wayne County, failed to get on the ballot under the previous map but is giving it another try.

However, Tenney is the clear favorite in the race. She is an incumbent — she has served two non-consecutive terms in Congress — and had more than $1.2 million in her campaign account at the end of the last fundraising quarter.

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

