Claudia Tenney running to represent Cayuga County in Congress

U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney will seek reelection in a newly drawn district that includes all of Cayuga County.

Tenney, R-New Hartford, announced on Twitter that she will run in the new 24th Congressional District, which extends from part of Niagara County in western New York to a portion of Jefferson County in the North Country.

The new district, Tenney said, includes areas she represents in Congress. The eastern portion of Oswego County is in her current district, while the new 24th includes all of Oswego.

In her tweet, Tenney highlighted the support she has received for her campaign. She has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump and U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, an upstate New York congresswoman and the House Republican Conference chair. She also has the support of "several county Republican and Conservative chairs," she added.

"I will continue working to earn the support of voters across #NY24," she wrote. "This partisan redistricting process created chaos & undermined the democratic process. Now it's time to bring New Yorkers together to deliver commonsense Conservative advocacy to our State & Nation!"

Tenney does not live in the new 24th district, but members of Congress are not required to live in the districts they represent. Before the maps were redrawn, she planned to run in the 23rd district, which was comprised of areas in the Southern Tier, including some counties that are part of her current district. But those maps were tossed out by the state Court of Appeals, New York's highest court.

Oneida County, where Tenney lives, is part of the newly drawn 22nd Congressional District. That district includes all of Onondaga and Madison counties and could be more competitive for both parties. It's a district that Biden won with nearly 54% of the vote.

The new 24th will be one of the most Republican-friendly congressional districts in New York. It is comprised of 12 largely rural counties — all of Cayuga, Genesee, Livingston, Ontario, Oswego, Seneca, Wayne, Wyoming and Yates counties, plus parts of Jefferson, Niagara and Orleans counties.

In 2020, Trump won the district with nearly 59% of the vote.

Tenney's decision to run in the newly drawn district could shake up the race. One Republican, Mario Fratto, said that he would run in the district. But that was before Tenney's announcement.

Tenney, 61, has established herself as one of the most conservative members of Congress. She was first elected to Congress in 2016 after serving three terms in the state Assembly.

After she lost her reelection bid in 2018, she forced a rematch against former U.S. Rep. Anthony Brindisi in 2020. She defeated Brindisi by 109 votes.

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

