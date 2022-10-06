CNY campaign roundup: Conole nets endorsements, Williams releases ad

In the 22nd Congressional District race, Democratic candidate Francis Conole picked up endorsements from two prominent members of his party, while Republican Brandon Williams released his first ad of the general election campaign.

Williams' ad takes aim at Conole

With his first general election ad, Williams highlights his background while criticizing Conole and linking his opponent to Democratic President Joe Biden.

Williams, a U.S. Navy veteran, is a former nuclear submarine officer. In his ad, he says his next mission is "defending central New York from Joe Biden and Francis Conole's far-left agenda."

The ad ties Conole to Biden's legislative agenda and what Williams calls "wasteful spending" that has increased inflation and led to high gas prices.

At the end of the ad, Williams says central New York "deserves a fighter."

Williams' campaign posted the ad on social media and it's airing in the Syracuse market.

Schumer, Jeffries for Conole

Two top Democrats have endorsed Conole for Congress.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, New York's senior senator, said he looks forward to working with Conole if he's elected to represent the 22nd district.

"From his time serving overseas in Iraq, to serving secretaries of defense of both parties, Francis Conole has always answered the call for his country," Schumer said. "He is honest, hardworking and committed to delivering for all the people of the 22nd district — I have no doubt he has what it takes to win this seat and deliver for the people of New York's 22nd Congressional District."

Along with Schumer, another New Yorker — U.S. Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, chair of the House Democratic Caucus — also endorsed Conole.

Jeffries said in a statement that Conole's leadership is needed in Washington.

"As a U.S. Navy captain and fourth-generation central New Yorker, Francis Conole has long understood the values of service and sacrifice for his community," Jeffries said. "Now, Francis is running for Congress on a mission to rebuild the middle class, invest in our rural areas, and bring good-paying jobs to our state."

Conole and Williams are running in the 22nd district comprised of Onondaga, Madison and Oneida counties, along with a small part of Oswego County.