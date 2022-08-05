CNY campaign roundup: Conole, Tenney release second TV ads; Fratto plans NY-24 tour

Two central New York congressional candidates have released their latest campaign commercials, while another will embark on a district tour in the coming weeks.

Conole's new ad focuses on Medicare, Social Security

Francis Conole did not have to look far for the star of his new campaign ad.

Conole's mother, Patricia, is seated next to the Democratic candidate in the 30-second spot, which is airing on broadcast and cable stations in the 22nd Congressional District.

The ad highlights Francis Conole's stance on Medicare and Social Security. He supports preserving the earned benefits and believes that Medicare should be allowed to negotiate prescription drug prices.

"I am refusing to take corporate PAC money, so I plan to take on these big drug companies so central New Yorkers can pay less for their prescription drugs, and we can use these savings to reduce the budget deficit and protect Social Security and Medicare," Conole said in a statement.

Conole is seeking the Democratic nomination in the 22nd district, which includes all of Onondaga, Madison and Oneida counties, plus a sliver of Oswego County. He is one of four Democrats — Sarah Klee Hood, Chol Majok and Sam Roberts are the others — running in the Aug. 23 primary election.

Tenney in new ad: Impeach Biden

Republican U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney is making her pitch to GOP voters in the 24th Congressional District with a straightforward message: President Joe Biden should be impeached.

Tenney's second TV ad begins with her asking a question of herself, "How I feel about Joe Biden?" Her response: "I see this guy as a talentless, career politician and completely derelict in his duty, which is why I've called for him to be impeached."

She continues by expressing frustration that Republicans "don't fight" and urges those in her party to "fight every single day."

"I stand up to the status quo in both parties," she said. "I have a core set of principles. Can we preserve this republic? It is all on the line. It's not easy to fight the fight that patriots fight, but it's worth it."

There have been eight resolutions introduced in the House of Representatives to impeach Biden, but Tenney has not signed on as a cosponsor of any of those measures or sponsored her own.

In a statement, she specified why she believes Biden should be impeached. She accused the president of dereliction of duty at the southern border and a "disastrous retreat" from Afghanistan.

"I will not stand by while Biden and (House Speaker Nancy Pelosi) trample on our constitution to push their far-left agenda," Tenney said. "I look forward to working with a Republican House majority next Congress to impeach Biden and hold his administration accountable for their numerous failures."

Tenney is vying for the Republican nomination in the 24th Congressional District, which is comprised of 12 counties stretching from western New York to the North Country. All of Cayuga County is in the 24th district.

Fratto plans district tour

Mario Fratto, who is seeking the Republican nomination in the 24th district, will hold 15 events in the next two-plus weeks before the Aug. 23 primary election.

His schedule includes events in all corners of the 12-county district. He has one event planned for Auburn — from 6 to 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 15, at Veterans Memorial Park on Genesee Street.

All of his events are open to the public, according to his campaign.

Fratto is competing against Tenney and George Phillips for the GOP nomination in the 24th district. The winner of the primary will face Democratic candidate Steven Holden in the general election.