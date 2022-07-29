CNY campaign roundup: GOP leads among older voters in NY-22, Wells out with second ad

An AARP poll of older voters in the 22nd Congressional District found that Republicans hold a double-digit lead on a generic ballot.

According to the poll, voters ages 50 and older favor Republicans by 18 points, 54-36%, in the district that is comprised of Onondaga, Madison and Oneida counties. A portion of Oswego County is also in the district.

There are two Republicans — Steve Wells and Brandon Williams — running in the 22nd district. Four Democrats — Francis Conole, Sarah Klee Hood, Chol Majok and Sam Roberts — are vying for their party's nomination. The Aug. 23 primary election will determine the nominees for each party in NY-22.

The poll was conducted by Fabrizio Ward and Impact Research. The firms surveyed 321 voters ages 50 and older living in the 22nd district.

Other findings include President Joe Biden's lowest approval rating among older voters in NY-22 — 32% approve of the job he's doing, while 65% disapprove.

The top issues for voters: Inflation and rising prices (15%), the economy (15%), taxes, government spending and debt (9%), immigration and border security (9%) and gun control/gun rights (9%).

At least half of voters said Republicans are better equipped to handle five issues: The economy, crime, immigration, inflation and rising prices, and gas and energy costs.

Wells releases second TV ad

Steve Wells, a Cazenovia Republican, is out with a new TV ad in the 22nd district.

The ad, titled "Real World Experience," highlights his background as a business owner and "conservative principles," according to his campaign. He also pledges to stand up to President Biden, a Democrat.

The ad is airing in the Syracuse and Utica media markets.

Utica police union backs Wells

Wells netted another endorsement this week.

The Utica Police Department Police Benevolent Association is supporting Wells for Congress. Wells has a law enforcement background. He was a criminal prosecutor in Texas.

Joshua Harrington, president of the Utica police PBA, said Wells "possesses the knowledge and understanding to hold this position."

"Public safety is a must and should be a priority with the federal government," Harrington said. "The Utica PBA believes Steve Wells shows great support for our efforts to keep the community safe. We have a common interest in helping our community grow and prosper."