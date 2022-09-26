CNY campaign roundup: GOP super PAC releases new ad in NY-22, DiNapoli for Conole

A Republican super PAC has released a new ad in the 22nd Congressional District race, while a statewide elected official endorsed Democratic candidate Francis Conole for the House seat.

GOP super PAC unveils new ad

The Congressional Leadership Fund, a super PAC aligned with House Republicans, has released a new ad targeting Francis Conole in the 22nd Congressional District race.

The ad highlights Gov. Kathy Hochul's support for Conole's candidacy and claims that Conole, D-Syracuse, "would make Washington worse by making it just like Albany."

It also repeats a criticism of Conole mentioned in other GOP ads — that he supported the COVID-19 relief package passed by the Democratic-led Congress in 2021.

The Congressional Leadership Fund has aired two general election ads in the 22nd district. It has reserved $1.7 million worth of air time in the district to boost Brandon Williams, the Republican nominee.

The 22nd district includes all of Onondaga, Madison and Oneida counties, plus a portion of Oswego County.

DiNapoli endorses Conole

State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli is supporting Conole in the 22nd district race.

DiNapoli, who endorsed other Democratic candidates last week, praised Conole for his U.S. Navy service.

"Throughout his career, he has always led with conviction and stood up for what's right," DiNapoli said. "I know he will be a strong advocate for us in Congress and fight for the families of central New York."

Conole releases second TV ad

Conole's military service is the focus of his second TV ad of the general election campaign in the 22nd district.

He is a graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy and deployed during the Iraq War. Before returning to central New York, he was a defense policy adviser at the Pentagon.

"From my time serving leading sailors aboard a 40,000-ton warship and on the ground in Iraq to serving secretaries of defense in both parties, I've always taken on tough fights," Conole said. "But our toughest fight is right here, to deliver for the people of central New York."

The ad is airing in central New York media markets.