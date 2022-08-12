CNY campaign roundup: Klee Hood releases TV ad, Conole, Wells nab endorsements

With less than two weeks to go until the primary election, one candidate is out with a new TV ad while others are racking up endorsements.

Klee Hood out with commercial

Democratic candidate Sarah Klee Hood released a 15-second TV ad as she makes her pitch to voters in the 22nd Congressional District. Klee Hood, D-DeWitt, is one of four Democrats — Francis Conole, Chol Majok and Sam Roberts are the others — vying for the party's nomination in the district.

The ad, which is a message from Klee Hood to her daughters, is airing on broadcast stations in the 22nd district, which includes all of Onondaga, Madison and Oneida counties, plus a small portion of Oswego County.

Conole picks up endorsements in NY-22 race

A pair of environmental groups and a pro-abortion rights organization are supporting Conole, D-Syracuse, in the 22nd district race.

Conole has been endorsed by the New York League of Conservation Voters, Planned Parenthood and Sierra Club.

Regarding Planned Parenthood's endorsement, Conole noted that it's a "dangerous time for our country" after the Supreme Court's conservative majority overturned Roe v. Wade.

"A woman's right to make her own health care decisions is on the ballot this November," said Conole, who is in a four-way Democratic primary with Klee Hood, Majok and Roberts. "Freedom is on the ballot this November, and I will be a champion in Congress in the fight to restore a woman's right to choose and am honored to have Planned Parenthood's support."

Wells backed by Oneida County GOP leaders ahead of primary

Three leading Oneida County Republicans are supporting Steve Wells in the 22nd district's GOP primary for Congress.

Wells, R-Cazenovia, has won the support of Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente, state Sen. Joe Griffo and Rome Mayor Jacqueline Izzo.

Picente said in a statement that the region's next congressional representative "should have deep roots in central New York and understand the issues facing local residents."

"Steve Wells is that candidate and I am proud to endorse him," he added.

Wells is seeking the GOP nomination in the newly drawn district. Brandon Williams, a Cayuga County Republican, is also running for the GOP nod.

Wells also picked up former state Sen. John DeFrancisco's endorsement this week. DeFrancisco, a Republican, represented the Syracuse area for a quarter-century.

Tenney gets NFIB's endorsement

U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney has the support of a national business group in her bid for the 24th Congressional District seat.

The National Federation of Independent Businesses endorsed Tenney, who is a longtime member of the organization and a small business owner.

Ashley Ranslow, NFIB's New York state director, said Tenney "has the unique understanding of what it takes to run a small business and recognizes the challenges our members face daily."

"She has earned a 100% NFIB voting record for this term (in Congress), further proving her dedication to small businesses," Ranslow said.

Tenney is one of three Republicans vying for the nomination in the new 24th district, which includes all of Cayuga County. Mario Fratto and George Phillips are the other Republican candidates in the race.

The primary election will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 23.