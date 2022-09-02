CNY campaign roundup: Seneca County GOP endorses Tenney, state reps back Conole

A local party committee is unifying behind U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney in the 24th Congressional District race, while Democratic candidate Francis Conole netted more endorsements in the 22nd district contest.

Seneca County GOP for Tenney

After winning the Aug. 23 primary election, Tenney, R-Canandaigua, has been endorsed by the Seneca County Republican Committee.

Before the primary, the Seneca County GOP endorsed Mario Fratto, who challenged Tenney for the party's nomination. Tenney won the primary by 13 points, 53 to 40%.

"Claudia ran a great campaign and we are excited to have her as our next congresswoman in Seneca County," said Tom Fox, chairman of the Seneca County Republican Committee. "Claudia is a conservative fighter and staunch defender of our rights and freedoms in Congress. She has our full support!"

Tenney added, "Republicans, Democrats and independents in NY-24 are looking for proven leaders to tackle the inflation crisis, secure our southern border and defend our Second Amendment rights. I look forward to working closely with Chairman Fox and the entire Seneca County Republican Committee to ensure our unified Republican team wins up and down the ballot this November."

Tenney has the Republican and Conservative lines in her bid for the 24th district seat. The new district is comprised of all or parts of 12 counties, including all of Cayuga. It stretches from western New York to the North Country.

The Democratic candidate in the race is Steven Holden, a U.S. Army veteran.

Conole backed by CNY state delegation

Five Democrats who represent Onondaga County in the state Legislature are endorsing Conole, D-Syracuse, in the 22nd Congressional District race.

Conole has the support of the county's two state senators, John Mannion and Rachel May, and three assembly members, Pam Hunter, Bill Magnarelli and Al Stirpe. Hunter is also the chair of the Onondaga County Democratic Committee.

Onondaga County is the largest county in the newly drawn 22nd district, which includes Madison and Oneida counties. A portion of Oswego County is also in the district.

"Our state electeds have been crucial in fighting for our working families and bringing important resources and investments to the district," Conole said. "They set a strong example of how an elected representative should conduct themself, and I would emulate their work ethic and diligence in Congress."

Conole secured the Democratic nomination by winning a four-way primary against Sarah Klee Hood, Chol Majok and Sam Roberts. His primary opponents have unified behind him as he aims to flip the seat.

Conole's opponent is Brandon Williams, a U.S. Navy veteran and tech entrepreneur who lives in Cayuga County. Williams defeated Steve Wells to win the Republican nomination.