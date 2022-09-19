CNY campaign roundup: Tenney backed by law enforcement union, NY Democrats support Conole

Democratic members of New York's congressional delegation are showing their support for Francis Conole in the 22nd district race, while U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney netted a law enforcement union's endorsement in her bid for the 24th district seat.

Law enforcement union backs Tenney

The New York Law Enforcement Officers Union, Council 82, endorsed Tenney, R-Canandaigua, in the 24th Congressional District race.

Ronald Walsh, Council 82's president, said in a statement that the endorsement "recognizes your strong and unwavering support for law enforcement, veterans and military families."

The union represents more than 3,000 police officers, deputy sheriffs, county correction officers and emergency dispatchers. It also represents state correction lieutenants who work in the prison system.

"Our local law enforcement, corrections officers and first responders put their lives on the line every day to keep us safe," Tenney said. "I am honored to stand with law enforcement and fight to ensure they have the support and resources they need to keep our community safe."

Tenney is running for reelection in the newly drawn 24th district that includes all or parts of 12 counties. All of Cayuga County is in the new district.

Tenney's opponent is Democratic candidate Steven Holden.

Gillibrand, New York Democrats for Conole

U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand is among the New York Democrats endorsing Francis Conole in the 22nd district.

Gillibrand, D-N.Y., said Conole is "the type of leader we need fighting for central New Yorkers in Congress."

"A U.S. Navy captain who's spent his career serving our country, Francis is a fierce advocate for safeguarding our foundational freedoms, including the right to reproductive freedom and bodily autonomy," Gillibrand added. "I know that he will be a valuable and effective member of Congress for central New York, and I can't wait to see him lead."

Joining Gillibrand in supporting Conole, D-Syracuse, are five members of the state's congressional delegation: U.S. Reps. Brian Higgins, Joe Morelle, Jerry Nadler, Kathleen Rice and Paul Tonko.

Higgins, D-Buffalo, described Conole as "a mission-driven leader." Nadler, D-Manhattan, also offered high praise of the Syracuse Democrat.

"Francis Conole understands service at his core," Nadler said. "He graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis months before the Sept. 11 attacks and went on to navigate a Navy warship in the Middle East and serve commanders in chief from both parties as a policy adviser. He's ready for his next mission in Congress."

Conole is facing Republican candidate Brandon Williams in the 22nd district race. The district includes all of Onondaga, Madison and Oneida counties, plus a small part of Oswego County.