CNY campaign roundup: Tenney gains union support, Syracuse mayor endorses May

A union has endorsed in the 24th Congressional District race, while the independent mayor of Syracuse is taking sides in the 48th state Senate District contest.

IBEW for Tenney

The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 97 is supporting Republican U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney over Democratic challenger Steven Holden in the 24th Congressional District race.

Michael Shelby, the president and business manager of IBEW Local 97, explained why the union endorsed Tenney, R-Canandaigua, for reelection.

"IBEW Local 97 feels very strongly that the United States Congress needs more level-headed and informed representatives such as Ms. Tenney," Shelby said. "Every aspect of our country relies on energy. Attacking the energy sector will have dire consequences not only for IBEW Local 97 but for the entire state of New York as well as the nation as a whole."

Tenney, Shelby continued, "will fight to protect our state and our country by supporting legislation that invests in our energy infrastructure and responsibly diversifies the energy sector."

The union represents about 4,700 members in upstate New York. The membership includes workers at nuclear power plants in Oswego County, which is in the 24th district.

Syracuse mayor endorses May

The mayor of the largest city in the new 48th state Senate District has endorsed Democratic state Sen. Rachel May for reelection.

Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh, an independent, cited May's work on issues important to the city, which is in the 48th district.

"In the past four years, (May's) leadership in the New York State Senate has delivered real results for our city," Walsh said. "She secured state support for the state-of-the-art, county-wide STEAM school and has advocated relentlessly for a neighborhood-friendly redesign of the I-81 corridor, for bus rapid transit, for affordable housing and safe streets."

Walsh also highlighted May's support of Syracuse Build, the city's I-81 workforce program.

"Her forward-looking vision and effective advocacy have been invaluable and I look forward to working with her in the future to continue advancing our goal for a growing city that embraces diversity and creates opportunity," he added.

May is seeking a third term in the state Senate. Her opponents are Onondaga County Legislator Julie Abbott, a Republican, and Conservative candidate Justin Coretti, an Owasco attorney.

Cayuga County sheriff's deputies endorse in local races

The Cayuga County Deputy Sheriff's Police Association is backing candidates running in a few local races.

The group is supporting Tenney in the 24th Congressional District, Assemblyman John Lemondes in the 126th Assembly District and Yates County Judge Jason Cook for state Supreme Court in the 7th Judicial District, which includes Cayuga County.

New York State Young Republicans for Abbott

The New York State Young Republicans have endorsed Onondaga County Legislator Julie Abbott in the 48th Senate District race. Abbott is challenging Democratic state Sen. Rachel May.

Peter Giunta, who chairs the state Young Republicans, called May "an Albany swamp monster" and criticized her positions on crime issues and other policies he said are "gutting central New York."

"Julie Abbott, on the other hand, is an accomplished county legislator and school board member whose past record speaks for itself," Giunta said. "As senator, Julie will stand up to defend the values that central New York holds dear — and that's why she has our total support!"