CNY campaign roundup: Tenney's ad, Fratto gains support, Conole's endorsements, Wells files

One candidate released a campaign ad, while others tout endorsements they received two months before New York's congressional primary.

Tenney's new ad

U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney released her first campaign ad of the 2022 election cycle. The ad, titled "Tenacious," highlights her personal background — she is a small business owner and a single mother — and her work taking on Democrats and Republicans in Albany and Washington.

"I have always stood up to insider politicians from both parties, fighting on behalf of New York taxpayers," Tenney, R-New Hartford, said. "I'm proud to be leading the fight in Congress to restore American manufacturing, secure the border and end Biden's inflation crisis."

Tenney is running for reelection in the newly drawn 24th Congressional District, which is comprised of all or parts of 12 counties. All of Cayuga County is in the district.

Tenney's campaign also announced that she has been endorsed by the 60 Plus Association, a group advocating for senior citizens.

Conole nets Oneida County support

Democratic congressional candidate Francis Conole recently received endorsements from the Oneida County Democratic Committee and Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri.

Palmieri, a Democrat, said after meeting with Conole, he believes he will be "a great representative and advocate for our community."

Conole, D-Syracuse, is seeking the Democratic nomination in the new 22nd Congressional District, which includes all of Onondaga, Madison and Oneida counties. The district extends into the southeastern corner of Oswego County.

Last week, Conole announced that the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee has added him to its "Red to Blue" program. The goal of the initiative is to flip seats held by Republicans.

While the 22nd is a new district, incumbent U.S. Rep. John Katko, a Republican, lives within its borders. Katko is not running for reelection this year after serving four terms in Congress.

Fratto backed by GOP town committees

Mario Fratto, a Republican who is running for the party's nomination in the 24th Congressional District, has been endorsed by GOP committees in four Wayne County towns.

According to Fratto's campaign, Republicans in the towns of Galen, Lyons, Macedon and Wolcott are supporting his bid for Congress. The Wayne County Republican Committee is not endorsing in the primary.

Fratto, R-Geneva, is one of three Republicans in the 24th district race. Tenney and George Phillips are also seeking the nod.

Wells files petitions to run in 22nd district

Steve Wells, a Cazenovia Republican, submitted his petitions to qualify for the GOP line in the 22nd Congressional District.

According to his campaign, Wells collected more than 2,000 signatures to secure a spot on the primary ballot.

"As I talk with voters, it's clear central New Yorkers are fed up with skyrocketing inflation, spikes in violent crime, and Biden's weak border policies, which have allowed drugs to pour into communities like ours," Wells said. "As a former criminal prosecutor, local family business owner and central New York native, I understand these issues and have the experience to address them."

Another Republican, Brandon Williams, is also seeking the GOP nomination in the 22nd district.

The primary election is Aug. 23.

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

