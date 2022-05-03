CNY candidates for Congress continue campaigns, despite lack of district

Eight candidates. No district.

The decision to throw out New York's congressional maps has created chaos for candidates across the state running in the 2022 elections. In central New York, the now-former 22nd district was going to be home to two primary elections — a six-way race for the Democratic nomination and a two-man contest for the GOP nod.

One thing is clear: The eight candidates are still on the campaign trail. In press statements and social media posts, they have announced their plans to continue running for Congress, even if they don't know the composition of the district.

The six Democrats — Francis Conole, Vanessa Fajans-Turner, Sarah Klee Hood, Chol Majok, Josh Riley and Sam Roberts — are still making campaign appearances. Two of the candidates (Fajans-Turner and Riley) live in Tompkins County, which was part of the 22nd with all of Onondaga and portions of six counties, including Cayuga. It's possible that Tompkins could wind up in a different district than other central New York counties.

Fajans-Turner said in a statement that she is "committed to the people of central New York." Riley said he is "looking forward to the next chapter of our campaign."

For Riley, the redistricting ruling closed one chapter of his campaign — a lawsuit filed by Diane Dwire, one of Conole's supporters, accusing Riley's campaign of fraud during the petitioning process. Both sides in the lawsuit agreed that with the maps being thrown out and the primary rescheduled for August, the challenge was now "moot." The new primary date will likely require candidates to circulate petitions again.

The four other Democrats live in Onondaga County. The county will likely be the center of the newly drawn district — a fact Conole, D-Syracuse, highlighted in his statement.

"I remain committed to fighting for our home and the hardworking people throughout central New York, and now more than ever, as our country and community grapple with a multitude of crises, we need serious leadership to tackle rising costs, fight against corporate greed, and take on the corruption in Washington," he said.

After the court's ruling, Klee Hood wrote on Facebook that she is "here for the long haul."

"Wherever (New York) places Onondaga County, I'll be in that district," she added. "That's the difference between a committed public servant dedicated to the community and a politician trying to buy a seat."

Both Republicans in the race, Mike Sigler and Brandon Williams, are continuing to campaign in central New York. Sigler posted photos on social media of his travels across the region, including stops in Cayuga County. Williams released a statement saying that his campaign is "even better positioned than ever to win in November."

"This election is about a rebuke of Joe Biden's radical agenda that has led to historic inflation, economic stagnation, illegal immigration and harmful indoctrination of our children," he added.

With the new political calendar, the primary election will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 23. It's possible that, with a new petitioning process, more candidates could decide to run.

But first, the candidates will need to know what district to run in. The new district maps will be released this month. A court-appointed special master has been tasked with redrawing the lines.

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

