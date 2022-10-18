CNY candidates for Congress face questions about Medicare, Social Security at AARP forum

The two candidates vying for the 22nd Congressional District seat addressed issues important to older voters during a virtual forum on Tuesday.

The forum was hosted by Empire Report and sponsored by AARP New York. Democrat Francis Conole and Republican Brandon Williams answered questions about Medicare, Social Security and other issues affecting seniors.

Social Security

Conole, D-Syracuse, mentioned that he has several family members on Social Security and acknowledged the fate of the earned benefit — the program's trustees' report in 2021 revealed that full benefits can be paid for 13 years before there is a "significant, though manageable, funding shortfall." He said the economy's strength is an important factor in the health of the program. He also proposed lifting the income cap — the maximum taxable earnings this year is $147,000 — to strengthen Social Security.

"It is vital to our seniors and we absolutely have to protect it," Conole said.

Williams, R-Sennett, believes that a strong economy will help ensure Social Security is there for seniors receiving the benefit now and those who will soon be eligible.

"We've made a promise to the American people, to the retirees, that we will be there for them and that we will provide this benefit," he said. "Nothing that I'm going to do is going to change that."

To preserve Social Security, Williams called for a bipartisan approach because "no one party, no one point of view can solve this."

Medicare

Williams shared a personal story about how Medicare helped his family. His mother-in-law had a fall and moved into his home while she recovered from her injury. That was costly and Medicare, he said, was critically important.

Like Social Security, he believes a strong economy will help ensure Medicare is there for future generations. He also supports "free market policies" to control costs.

"We have so much regulation and administrative burden in our health care system that costs are skyrocketing," Williams said.

Conole said Medicare is vital to central New Yorkers and seniors throughout the 22nd district, which includes all of Onondaga, Madison and Oneida counties. A portion of Oswego County is also in the district.

He wants to protect Medicare from privatization and pledged to never accept privatization of the insurance program. Two things he supports are the implementation of allowing Medicare to negotiate prescription drug prices and expanding the program to include dental, hearing and vision coverage.

"I think that expansion is something that's vital and something that's going to be important to strengthen the program and take care of our seniors," Conole said.

Drug prices

Conole called high prescription drug prices a "tax on our seniors." He recalled meeting a woman whose daughter helps pay for her drugs. He supports expanding Medicare's ability to negotiate prescription drug prices and allowing prices to be capped. He also wants to see generic drugs made available sooner.

Williams says it's "essential" to make prescription drugs affordable. He proposed a cap on out-of-pocket costs for seniors, which he thinks is the most effective approach. He also wants to ensure that prescription drugs are manufactured in the U.S., not China.

Caregiving

Williams repeated his experience when his mother-in-law had to move into his house due to her fall. He thinks the main problem with caregiving right now is the availability of workers. The labor shortage is affecting nursing homes and other caregivers. One possible solution is allowing for home care and training family members who can provide care for their loved ones.

Conole agrees that there should be options for people to stay in their homes and receive care. He supports investments to train people who want to work in long-term care and wants to ensure that nursing homes are adhering to standards.