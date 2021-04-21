CNY Conservative Party leaders endorse Lee Zeldin for NY governor

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Zeldin, Ment said, has "the chutzpah and the clout to take this fight directly to the voters."

With a slew of endorsements this week, Zeldin has emerged as the front-runner for the GOP and Conservative gubernatorial nominations. He has been backed by 16 county GOP chairs representing 37% of the weighted vote. He needs at least 50% of the weighted vote to become the endorsed GOP candidate for governor.

On Wednesday, Zeldin's campaign announced that he has been endorsed by the GOP chairs in Allegany, Livingston, Schuyler, Seneca, Steuben, Wayne and Yates counties.

"New York state government has been plagued by Andrew Cuomo's lies, abuse and coverups," Seneca County Republican Chairman Tom Fox said. "New Yorkers have lost faith in their government and their leaders. Today, I am proud to endorse Congressman Lee Zeldin to be our next governor. Lee Zeldin has proven himself to be a man of integrity that New Yorkers can trust to do the right thing for our state."