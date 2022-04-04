CNY Democrat drops out of one race for Congress to join another

Instead of continuing in a crowded primary, one Syracuse-area Democrat is dropping out of one race for Congress to become the party's designee in a neighboring district.

Steven Holden, of Camillus, told The Citizen Monday he is now running in the 24th Congressional District, a 14-county district that stretches from the Buffalo area to the North Country. All or parts of eight towns in Cayuga County are part of the 24th.

Holden launched his congressional campaign in June 2021 with the goal of unseating U.S. Rep. John Katko, a four-term Republican congressman. At the time, the district was comprised of Cayuga, Onondaga and Wayne counties, plus western Oswego County.

Two other Democrats — Francis Conole and Sarah Klee Hood — entered the race last year. But there was increased interest after the state Legislature redrew New York's congressional districts and created a Democratic-friendly district, the 22nd. The new district covers all of Onondaga and Tompkins counties, along with parts of Cayuga, Cortland, Madison, Ontario, Schuyler and Seneca counties. Democrats outnumber Republicans by 50,000 voters.

With the new district lines, four more Democrats — Vanessa Fajans-Turner, Chol Majok, Josh Riley and Sam Roberts — announced their candidacies, creating the possibility of a seven-way June 28 primary election. To qualify for the primary, candidates must collect 1,250 valid signatures. Petitions must be filed this week.

As Holden circulated petitions, he was asked by Democrats in Ontario County if he would run in the neighboring 24th district. The party had difficulty finding a candidate to run in the new district, where Republicans have a 75,000-voter advantage.

"My candidate profile works better in that district," he said, noting his rural background — he grew up on a dairy farm in Oklahoma — and his U.S. Army service give him "crossover appeal." The North Country portion of the district includes Fort Drum, home of the U.S. Army's 10th Mountain Division.

Democratic leaders have coalesced behind Holden in the 24th district. He was told Sunday night that the party agreed to make him the candidate.

He won't need to circulate petitions in the new district. Democrats collected signatures for a placeholder candidate and will file those petitions this week. When the placeholder declines the nomination, the party will formally select Holden to fill the vacancy on the ballot.

Despite the registration numbers that favor Republicans, Holden thinks it's a winnable race for a Democrat, in part, because there is a Republican "civil war" in the district.

U.S. Rep. Chris Jacobs, a Republican, is the incumbent in the redrawn district. But three other Republicans — Mario Fratto, Andrew McCarthy and John Murtari — are challenging him for the nomination.

"We think we can pull this one out, even if it's a red district," Holden said. "It's happened before and it can surely happen again with the right type of person. I can do that."

Holden does not live in the 24th district — members of Congress are not required to live in the districts they represent. But if he wins the election, he is considering a move to Oswego County.

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.