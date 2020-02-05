CNY Democrats for Congress respond to bail reform ad: Katko promoting fear

Katko agrees that bail disproportionately affected people who couldn't afford it, but he believes New York lawmakers went too far with the reform measure.

"They totally overreached," he said.

Dana Balter, who challenged Katko in 2018 and is seeking the Democratic nomination again this year, expressed her support for the state's bail reform law. She noted that before the reforms took effect Jan. 1, people who had the money to afford bail were being let out of jail. If they lacked the funds to afford bail, she continued, they weren't released.

"It wasn't about a difference in the crime," she said. "It was about a difference in their economic status. That's not right. I did not hear Congressman Katko complaining about all the wealthy people who were being let out of jail then."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Balter, D-Syracuse, believes that the debate over the bail reform provisions has led to a discussion about the function of bail. The reason for bail, she explained, isn't to keep dangerous criminals off the street. Bail was to ensure "somebody would show up for trial."

She added that bail was being abused and individuals accused of crimes, especially low-level offenses, were effectively being punished before facing trial.