CNY Democrats launch 'unity fund' to boost nominee for Congress

As Dana Balter and Francis Conole wait for absentee ballots to be counted, central New York Democrats are launching a "unity fund" to support whoever wins the nomination to challenge Republican U.S. Rep. John Katko in the 24th Congressional District.
The five Democrats involved in creating the fund include Roger Misso, who was a Democratic candidate for Congress until March, and Assemblywoman Pamela Hunter, who chairs the Onondaga County Democratic Committee.
Onondaga County Legislator Tom Drumm, Wayne County Young Democrats Chair Allison Kirsch and Cayuga County Democratic Chairman Ian Phillips are also part of the effort.
The fund was created through Crowdpac, a website that is similar to GoFundMe. The idea is to crowdfund donations to support the Democratic nominee in the 24th district.
Phillips estimated that the Democratic candidate will need to raise more than $2 million between now and Nov. 3 to be successful in the general election. The ability to fundraise could be hindered by the absentee ballot-induced delay.
There are more than 28,000 absentee ballots that need to be counted in the 24th district Democratic primary, but counting can't begin until after July 1. Election boards in the district believe they will be finished counting by the week of July 6 — two weeks after primary day.
"Being unable to effectively fundraise while we await official election results could cost our eventual nominee more than $200,000," Phillips said. "That is unacceptable — but we can do something about it."
The Democratic leaders, who represent each of the district's four counties, are encouraging voters to unite. They want the party to focus on defeating Katko, R-Camillus, in November.
Hunter noted that the 24th district is a top target for Democrats. The party is hoping to win the seat that Katko has held since January 2015.
"With historic turnout for a spirited primary election, it is time for us to turn that energy into unified action and finally win this seat," she said.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
