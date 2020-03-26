CNY GOP picks Lemondes to replace Bush in state Assembly race

When he returned to central New York in 2014, he started a sheep farm. In an interview Thursday, he said the farm's main products are lamb and wool. He wants to add maple syrup soon.

While he's also worked in the defense industry for the last five years, it's his role as a farmer that showed him how difficult it is to do business in New York.

"The highest minimum wage in the country. The highest taxes in the country. The second-highest utility costs in the country. Those are three things that impact all businesses, but disproportionately so in agriculture in many ways," Lemondes said.

Lemondes is one of two Republicans on the June 23 primary ballot. Fitzpatrick, who finished behind Bush in the GOP designation process, filed petitions to force a primary.

Former Auburn City Councilor Dia Carabajal is the Democratic candidate in the race for the seat held by longtime incumbent Republican Assemblyman Gary Finch, who decided against seeking reelection. Jermaine Bagnall-Graham, who previously ran for state Senate, is planning to run as an independent.

"Given the opportunity to make a difference, it takes somebody with experience," Lemondes said. "I'll put my record and resume up against anybody."

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.