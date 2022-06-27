CNY GOP reps John Katko, Claudia Tenney split on bipartisan gun safety bill

One member of Congress who represents Cayuga County supported the bipartisan gun safety reform bill, while the front-runner to be the county's next representative opposed the legislation.

Congress on Friday approved the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, a gun safety reform package that was introduced in the aftermath of mass shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde, Texas. The law, the first major gun safety reform legislation passed since the mid-1990s, requires a review of mental health records for people ages 16 or older attempting to buy a firearm and closes the so-called "boyfriend loophole" to ensure that anyone convicted of committing domestic violence against their partner cannot buy a gun for at least five years.

Other provisions include providing funds for states to implement "red flag" laws — known as extreme risk protection orders — to take guns away from individuals deemed to be a threat to themselves or others. The new law also commits $250 million for community violence intervention programs and $100 million to support the National Criminal Instant Background Check System.

U.S. Rep. John Katko, Cayuga County's current congressman, was one of 14 Republicans who voted for the bill when the House of Representatives passed it on Friday. Katko, R-Camillus, announced before the vote that he would support the bill.

"It is my strong belief that this legislation represents a consensus approach to addressing the senseless and depraved acts of violence," he said.

Katko announced his stance on the same day House Republican leaders came out against the gun safety bill. The leaders, including upstate New York Rep. Elise Stefanik, criticized the bill because, in their view, it would infringe on gun rights.

That position was shared by U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney, who is running for reelection in the new 24th Congressional District that includes all of Cayuga County.

Tenney, R-New Hartford, referred to the bill as "overreaching gun control legislation." She also asserted that it would not stop the shootings that have occurred across the country.

"To effectively address gun violence, we should restore law and order, and this starts by fully funding law enforcement and prosecuting those who violate existing laws," she said, adding that the "failed gun control measures" in the bipartisan bill "will do little to make our communities safer at great expense to the Second Amendment rights of Americans."

After the legislation cleared Congress, President Joe Biden signed it into law on Saturday.

The bill was the product of negotiations between Democratic and Republican senators. U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy, a Connecticut Democrat, and U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, a Texas Republican, led the discussions. Cornyn and Murphy represent states where two of the deadliest school shootings in U.S. history occurred.

