There was little two Republican central New York members of Congress, U.S. Reps. Claudia Tenney and Brandon Williams, liked about President Joe Biden's State of the Union address Tuesday.

Tenney, R-Canandaigua, blasted Biden, a Democrat, for what she believes are his policy failures on economic and national security issues, namely inflation and a record number of migrants crossing the southern border.

She also criticized Biden for taking a victory lap while there are "endless crises caused by his administration."

"Despite Biden's disastrous presidency, our Republican House majority is committed to delivering real results for the American people," said Tenney, who highlighted some of the House GOP's actions in the first month of the new Congress, including reopening the Capitol and voting to strip funding from the IRS that will be used to hire more employees at the agency.

She added, "Republicans will continue fighting to preserve our self-governing constitutional republic and defend our individual rights. We will keep our communities safe, make life more affordable, and make the government more transparent. And we will always hold Joe Biden and the federal bureaucracy accountable to the American people."

Williams, R-Sennett, took a gentler approach in reviewing the State of the Union, his first as a member of Congress. He appreciated Biden's remarks about the semiconductor industry and the CHIPS and Science Act, legislation that made it possible for Micron to announce plans for a $100 billion chip manufacturing facility in Onondaga County.

Williams was once a critic of the bill but has repeatedly said he would have voted for it if he was in Congress at the time. Now that he is representing Onondaga County in Congress, he has been a proponent of Micron's investment in the region. He met with Sanjay Mehrotra, Micron's CEO, last week in his Washington, D.C., office.

Beyond memory chips, though, there are policy disagreements with Biden. Williams said in a statement that his constituents have many concerns, from inflation and high gas prices to crime and the rise of fentanyl overdoses.

"Finishing the job means delivering bipartisan results for central New York and the Mohawk Valley," said Williams, who borrowed a line — "finish the job" — used by Biden during the State of the Union address.

With a Democratic president and a Republican House, differences were expected. But finding common ground on important issues will be difficult, especially with a slim GOP majority.

An early test for the divided federal government will be the debt limit. Congress will need to raise the debt ceiling within the next few months to avoid default. But Republicans have said that they want spending cuts as part of an agreement to raise the debt ceiling.