The debt ceiling deal reached between President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy received bipartisan support in the House of Representatives, with both of central New York's members of Congress voting for the bill.

The House voted 314-117 to advance the bill, which raises the debt ceiling for nearly two years and caps federal spending. U.S. Reps. Claudia Tenney and Brandon Williams were among 149 Republicans who supported the bill's passage. Democrats provided 165 votes to advance the legislation.

Tenney, R-Canandaigua, hailed the Biden-McCarthy agreement as "the single largest deficit reduction package in our nation's history."

"It will deliver billions in immediate savings and takes concrete steps to reduce our spending and hold (Biden) accountable," she continued. "It is an important part of restoring fiscal responsibility and accountability in Washington."

Beyond the debt limit suspension, the agreement's main provisions include rescinding $27 billion in unspent COVID relief funds and cutting $20 billion of the $80 billion allocated for the Internal Revenue Service to hire more employees and increase enforcement.

The bill also imposes new work requirements for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program recipients, specifically making adults ages 50-54 subject to work requirements to receive benefits.

A non-defense discretionary spending freeze will be in place for this fiscal year, while future spending increases will be limited to 1%. There will be increased funding for the military and veterans.

Williams, R-Sennett, hinted that this is a first step in addressing "many complex problems." Instead of commenting through official channels, his campaign provided a statement on his vote.

"The most important thing right now is for America to recognize the extreme harm the progressive-left's policies are doing to our country," Williams said. "We made significant progress (Wednesday) — reversing their threat and addressing our future."

He continued, "This is just one of the many fights we must win in this 118th Congress before we can again feel hopeful about America's future. This is my mission."

There have been objections raised in the Senate, but it is expected to pass. Biden has already signaled he will sign it once it reaches his desk.