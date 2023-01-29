CNY in the House: How Reps. Tenney, Williams voted this week in Congress

Editor's note: CNY in the House is a new weekly politics feature that will summarize how U.S. Reps. Claudia Tenney and Brandon Williams, both of whom represent parts of central New York, voted on bills considered by the House of Representatives.

Energy, specifically the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, was the main focus for the Republican-led House of Representatives this week.

The House passed H.R. 21, named the Strategic Production Response Act. According to the bill's summary, it would limit the ability of the Department of Energy to release oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve unless it has a plan for increasing the use of federal lands available for oil and gas production.

U.S. Reps. Claudia Tenney, who represents all of Cayuga County in the 24th Congressional District, and Brandon Williams, who represents a portion of Oswego County and all of Onondaga, Madison and Oneida counties in the 22nd district, voted for the bill.

The legislation is a response to President Joe Biden's actions last year to release oil from the reserve to help lower gas prices. The Biden administration released more than 211 million barrels of oil from the reserve. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the reserve was at its lowest level since the mid-1980s after the oil was released.

The Biden administration announced in December that it would begin refilling the reserve this year.

Before the House passed H.R. 21, there were votes on more than 50 amendments, most of which were introduced by Democratic members. One of the amendments authored by U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider, an Illinois Democrat, would prevent oil drilling in the Great Lakes. This was rejected by the GOP majority. Tenney, whose districts includes counties along Lake Ontario, and Williams opposed the amendment.

The bill is unlikely to advance in Congress with Democrats controlling the U.S. Senate. Even if it did, Biden would veto the measure.

Other votes this week:

• With wide bipartisan support, the House passed the Chance to Compete Act. Tenney and Williams voted for this bill.

The Chance to Compete Act would reform the process for hiring federal employees. Among the changes this bill would make is using subject matter experts to review resumes as part of a candidate's qualifying exam.

• The House approved the Settlement Agreement Information Database Act, a bill that would require federal agencies to post information about settlement agreements in a public database. Tenney and Williams voted for the legislation.

• The House passed a bill, the NOTAM Improvement Act, that would create a task force to improve the Federal Aviation Administration's notices to air missions system. This is in response to the NOTAM system outage that occurred this month and disrupted air travel. Tenney and Williams voted for the bill.

• The Investing in Main Street Act cleared the House with strong bipartisan support. Tenney and Williams supported the legislation.

The legislation would allow banks and other financial institutions to increase investments in start-up companies by amending the Small Business Investment Act. Under existing law, banks can only invest up to 5% of capital and surplus into Small Business Investment Companies, or SBICs. The bill would raise that cap to 15%.

• A resolution introduced by Tenney to condemn Iran's human rights abuses against protesters passed the House. Tenney and Williams supported the measure.