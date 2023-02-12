The House of Representatives hosted President Joe Biden for the State of the Union on Tuesday but there were votes held on a handful of bills and resolutions.

When members of Congress returned on Monday, the House passed the Energy Cybersecurity University Leadership Act by a 357-56 vote. Central New York U.S. Reps. Claudia Tenney and Brandon Williams voted for the bill, which was supported by 203 Democrats and 154 Republicans. Fifty-six Republicans voted against the measure.

The legislation would require the Department of Energy to establish the Energy Cybersecurity University Leadership Program. The program would provide financial assistance to graduate students and postdoctoral researchers who are focused on energy infrastructure-related cybersecurity issues. The bill would also give researchers and students access to national laboratories and utilities for research and training purposes, according to the bill's summary.

The House voted on Wednesday to pass legislation that would end the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's order requiring foreign travelers to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The final vote was 227-201, with 220 Republicans and seven Democrats voting yes. Most Democrats (201) voted no. Tenney, R-Canandaigua, and Williams, R-Sennett, supported the bill.

House members concluded the week with votes on three resolutions. By a 419-0 vote, the House passed a resolution condemning China for the spy balloon that flew over the United States and was shot down by the U.S. Air Force. The resolution describes the act as a "brazen violation of United States sovereignty."

Tenney and Williams voted for the resolution.

The House then considered a pair of resolutions opposing two laws adopted by the Washington, D.C., Council. City councilors approved legislation that would allow noncitizens to vote in local elections and overhaul its criminal code.

On the resolution opposing the legislation that allows noncitizens to vote in local elections, the House voted 260-162 to disapprove of the new law. The resolution was supported by 218 Republicans, including Tenney and Williams, and 42 Democrats. Most Democrats (162) opposed the resolution.

There was a separate resolution to oppose changes to D.C.'s criminal code, namely lower penalties for certain felony offenses, such as burglary and robbery. The resolution passed by a 250-173 vote, with 219 Republicans and 31 Democrats supporting it and 173 Democrats opposing the measure. Tenney and Williams voted yes.

Because of the unique nature of how Washington, D.C., is governed, Congress could override local laws if resolutions are approved by both houses and signed by the president. That's unlikely to happen with the two new D.C. laws.

The House is not scheduled to be in session for the next two weeks, so there will not be CNY in the House columns on Sunday, Feb. 19, and Feb. 26. But there will be new episodes of the CNY in the House podcast available on auburnpub.com.