The House Republican majority voted to nullify President Joe Biden's student loan debt relief program that is already on hold because of lawsuits challenging the initiative.

Under the program unveiled last fall by the Biden administration, individuals who received federal Pell grants and earn less than $125,000 a year ($250,000 for joint filers) can receive up to $20,000 in student loan debt relief. For those who did not receive a Pell grant, up to $10,000 in student loan debt will be canceled by the federal government.

But Republicans have opposed the program. U.S. Rep. Bob Good, a Virginia Republican, sponsored a resolution to block what he calls Biden's "unlawful student loan transfer scheme." While Good notes that more than 92% of student loan debt comes from federal loans — more than $1.6 trillion — he says it is only held by 13% of the population.

The House passed Good's resolution by a 218-203 vote. Two Democrats joined House Republicans in voting to nullify the student loan debt relief program.

Both of central New York's members of Congress, U.S. Reps. Claudia Tenney and Brandon Williams, cosponsored Good's resolution and voted for it on the floor.

Other votes in the House this week:

• By a 402-2 vote, the House passed the Preventing the Financing of Illegal Synthetic Drugs Act. The legislation would require the Government Accountability Office to study the financing behind synthetic drug trafficking, including fentanyl.

Tenney and Williams voted for the bill.

• The China Financial Threat Mitigation Act passed 400-5, with Tenney and Williams voting for the legislation.

According to the legislative summary, the Department of the Treasury would be required to "report on the exposure of the United States" to China's financial sector. The report must include details about how China's financial reforms affect the U.S. and how the U.S. is implementing policies to protect its interests.

• The House voted to overturn new emissions standards for heavy-duty vehicles, such as trucks. The resolution passed 221-203, with Tenney and Williams supporting its passage.

The White House has said that Biden will veto the resolution if it is approved by Congress.

• The House failed to override Biden's veto of a resolution that would've nullified the suspension of duties on solar panels that contain parts manufactured in China.

To override a veto, both houses need a two-thirds majority. The final vote was 214-205, well short of the number needed to override the veto. Tenney and Williams supported the override attempt.

• The House passed the VET-TEC Authorization Act by a 409-9 vote. Tenney and Williams voted for the bill.

The legislation requires the Department of Veterans Affairs to implement a program that supports veterans who enroll in high-tech education.

• The HALT Fentanyl Act passed the House by a 289-133 vote. One of the bill's main provisions is establishing a class of fentanyl-related substances under schedule I of the Controlled Substances Act. According to the bill, a schedule I controlled substance is "a drug, substance or chemical that has a high potential for abuse."

The Drug Enforcement Administration issued an order that temporarily places fentanyl-related substances under schedule I, but that order is due to expire at the end of next year.

Tenney and Williams voted for the bill.