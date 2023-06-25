U.S. Reps. Claudia Tenney and Brandon Williams joined House Republicans in voting to censure U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff, a Democrat, for comments he made about investigations into former President Donald Trump's ties to Russia.

The party-line vote was 213-209.

The resolution was sponsored by U.S. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, a conservative Republican. Luna insisted that the censure vote was not retribution, although Democrats believe it is a retaliatory measure.

"It is well within my right as a congresswoman to file a privileged motion and hold Adam Schiff accountable for abusing and exploiting his official position and bringing dishonor to the House of Representatives," she said.

A prior attempt to censure Schiff was tabled when some Republicans opposed an earlier version of the resolution that called for fining Schiff $16 million if a House Ethics Committee investigation found that he lied.

Luna revised the resolution and removed the fine provision, but it still directs the House Ethics Committee to conduct an investigation into Schiff's "falsehoods, misrepresentations, and abuses of sensitive information."

Among those who voted to censure Schiff: Republican U.S. Rep. George Santos, who is facing federal fraud and money laundering charges and has been caught telling numerous lies about his background and resume.

The Republican-led House has not censured Santos. Democrats attempted to expel him from the House, but the GOP succeeded in referring the matter to the ethics panel.

Other votes in the House this week:

• The Veteran Entrepreneurship Training Act passed by a 407-0 vote. Tenney and Williams voted for the legislation.

The bill would codify the Small Business Administration's Boots to Business program into law. According to the agency's website, Boots to Business is an "entrepreneurial education and training program for transitioning servicemembers and their spouses."

• A bill to name a new Department of Veterans Affairs outpatient clinic in honor of Army Pfc. Justin Paton passed by a 409-0 vote. Tenney and Williams supported the legislation's passage.

The facility, located in Indian River, Michigan, would be named the Pfc. Justin T. Paton Department of Veterans Affairs Clinic. Paton was killed in action while serving in Iraq in 2007.

• A House vote to override a presidential veto failed, 221-206. Tenney and Williams supported the unsuccessful effort.

Congress passed a resolution to nullify the Biden administration's student loan debt relief program, which is already facing a legal challenge. President Joe Biden vetoed the resolution.

To override a veto, Congress needs a two-thirds majority in both houses.

• The House passed the CHOICE Arrangement Act by a 220-209 vote. Tenney and Williams supported the health care legislation.

Under the bill, employers would be allowed to offer individual coverage health reimbursement arrangements, known as ICHRAs. According to the legislative summary, employers would reimburse employees for medical expenses during a given period and employees would enroll in their own individual health insurance plans.

U.S. Rep. Kevin Hern, an Oklahoma Republican, is the bill's sponsor. He said the legislation "puts employees in the driver's seat when it comes to picking their health care plan, and lets employers financially support their decision."

The Biden administration opposes the bill, calling it an attack on the Affordable Care Act. In a statement of administration policy, the White House says that "small businesses and their employees could once again face higher premiums based on preexisting conditions or gender, and employees could lose access to guaranteed coverage of key benefits, such as maternity care, mental health and substance use disorder treatment."

• By a 219-208 vote, the House voted to refer a resolution to impeach Biden to the House Homeland Security and Judiciary committees. Tenney and Williams voted for the measure.

Some conservative Republicans are pushing for Biden's impeachment. Tenney has previously said that Biden should be impeached for his handling of the military's withdrawal from Afghanistan.

• A House-passed resolution condemns the use of schools to house migrants who have entered the United States.

The vote was 223-201, with Tenney and Williams supporting its passage.

• The Middle Class Borrower Protection Act passed by a 230-189 vote, with 216 Republicans joined by 14 Democrats in supporting the bill. Most Democrats opposed it. Tenney and Williams voted for the legislation.

The bill would reinstitute the fees charged by Fannie Mac and Freddie Mac for single-family mortgages that were in effect before May 1.

The Federal Housing Finance Agency recently changed the fee structure to give mortgagors adjustments based on their credit score and down payment, according to the legislation.

The House is taking a two-week break for a district work period. During that time, there won't be a CNY in the House column.