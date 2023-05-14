House Republicans, with the support of U.S. Reps. Claudia Tenney and Brandon Williams, approved a border security bill as a COVID-era immigration policy expired.

The Secure Our Border Act passed 219-213, with two Republicans joining Democrats in opposing the legislation.

The bill contains several provisions, including the resumption of efforts to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, limiting asylum to those who arrive at a port of entry in the U.S. and hiring more Border Patrol agents.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy called it "the strongest border security bill to come through Congress in more than 100 years." But it's unlikely that the Democratic-led U.S. Senate will pass the legislation. The White House has said that President Joe Biden would veto the bill if it reaches his desk.

Republicans have panned Biden's border and immigration policies, labeling it a "crisis" because there has a been a record number of crossings and encounters at the southern border.

The House passed the bill before the end of a policy that has been in place since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The policy, known as Title 42, blocked migrants from entering the U.S. and seeking asylum.

Other votes in the House this week:

• The House passed the Coastal Communities Ocean Acidification Act, a bill that requires the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Ocean Acidification Program to work with state, local and tribal governments on conducting assessments or developing plans to address how ocean acidification affects their communities.

The vote was 351-58, with support from all Democrats who were present (199) and most Republicans (152). Tenney, R-Canandaigua, and Williams, R-Sennett, voted for the bill.

• Another bill receiving bipartisan support was the Advanced Weather Model Computing Development Act. The legislation requires the Department of Energy and NOAA to research the use of artificial intelligence for climate modeling and weather prediction, according to the bill's summary.

Tenney and Williams voted for the measure, which passed by a 356-50 vote.

• The House passed a bill cosponsored by Tenney to address the overpayment of unemployment benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under the legislation, states could keep 25% of recovered overpayments. The funds could be used to update unemployment payment systems or hire more fraud investigators. The bill would also extend the statute of limitations for federal unemployment fraud crimes from five to 10 years.

The bill passed by a 230-200 vote. Tenney and Williams supported its passage.

• Democrats and Republicans joined together to pass a bill to combat the drug crisis.

By a 425-0 vote, the House approved the Testing, Rapid Analysis and Narcotic Quality Research Act. The bill requires the National Institute of Standards and Technology to research synthetic opioids and the use of xylazine. The Drug Enforcement Administration issued a public safety alert after seizing fentanyl mixed with the powerful sedative.

Williams cosponsored the bill and held a roundtable with central New York law enforcement officials and experts to discuss the fentanyl crisis. He, along with Tenney, voted for the legislation.