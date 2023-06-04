Facing the most important vote Congress has taken so far this year, U.S. Reps. Claudia Tenney and Brandon Williams supported passage of a bill to raise the debt ceiling and cap non-defense discretionary spending.

The bill, which the House passed by a 314-117 vote and President Joe Biden signed on Saturday, suspends the debt limit until after the 2024 election. It freezes non-defense discretionary spending this year, and caps future increases at 1%. The agreement between Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, a Republican, increases funding for the military and veterans.

The legislation also rescinds unspent COVID relief funding — roughly $27 billion — and slashes a portion of the $80 billion for the Internal Revenue Service to boost its enforcement efforts and hire more staff. Work requirements for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program recipients will be expanded to include adults ages 50-54 who don't have dependents.

Tenney, R-Canandaigua, blasted Biden's "excessive spending and irresponsible policies" in a statement after the vote.

"By implementing these spending cuts and achieving these important fiscal reforms, we are holding the White House and Senate Democrats accountable," she said. "There is much more work to be done, and this legislation marks the start of the process, not the end of it."

That sentiment was echoed by Williams, a Sennett Republican.

"The most important thing right now is for America to recognize the extreme harm the progressive-left's policies are doing to our country," he said. "We made significant progress (Wednesday) — reversing their threat and addressing our future."

Williams continued, "This is just one of the many fights we must win in this 118th Congress before we can again feel hopeful about America's future. This is my mission."

Other votes in the House this week:

• The Small Entity Update Act passed by a wide margin, 367-8. Tenney and Williams voted for the bill.

The legislation would require the Securities and Exchange Commission to change its definition of a "small entity," which covers businesses and organizations, every five years. According to the bill's summary, the SEC would issue recommendations to Congress on how the agency can revise the "small entity" definition and reduce burdens on smaller firms or groups.

• By a 347-30 vote, the House passed the Enhancing Multi-Class Share Disclosures Act. Tenney and Williams voted for the bill.

Companies that have multi-class share structures have two or more classes of shares with different voting rights, according to the bill's summary. An example given is when more voting rights are given to company executives and little or no voting rights for shares held by the public.

The goal of the bill is to require disclosure of the number of shares owned by an individual who can vote in the election of directors and the amount of voting power they hold.

• In another vote impacting the financial sector, the House passed the Promoting Opportunities for Non-Traditional Capital Formation Act. The vote was 309-67, with Tenney and Williams supporting its passage.

The purpose of the bill is to expand the SEC's Office of the Advocate for Small Business Capital Formation. Under the legislation, the office would be required to provide educational resources and host events promoting capital-raising options for certain businesses, such as businesses in rural areas and underrepresented companies, according to the bill's summary.

The office would also be required to meet annually with state-level securities commissions to coordinate these efforts.

• The House unanimously approved a resolution marking Jewish American Heritage Month by condemning antisemitism and calls on Congress to take steps "to ensure the safety and security of Jewish-American communities."

The vote was 429-0. Tenney and Williams supported the resolution.

• After passing the debt ceiling bill, the House concluded its work week by approving the Equal Opportunity for All Investors Act.

U.S. Rep. Mike Flood, a Nebraska Republican who sponsored the bill, explained that there are criteria for an individual to be considered an accredited investor. What his legislation would do is allow individuals wishing to become accredited investors to take an exam that would be administered by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority.

The legislation passed by a 383-18 vote. Tenney and Williams voted for the bill.