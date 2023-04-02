U.S. Reps. Claudia Tenney and Brandon Williams joined with House Republicans to pass an energy bill that aims to boost domestic oil and gas production, prevent a federal ban on hydraulic fracturing and would eliminate a newly created federal fund that supports clean energy projects.

The House of Representatives on Thursday passed H.R. 1, the Lower Energy Costs Act. The bill was one of the House Republican majority's top priorities. Tenney, R-Canandaigua, and Williams, R-Sennett, cosponsored the legislation and voted for its passage. The final vote was 225-204, with 221 Republicans and four Democrats supporting the measure. The opponents included 203 Democrats and one Republican.

In explaining her vote, Tenney accused President Joe Biden of a "war on American energy production" since he took office in 2021.

"Families across the country and in New York's 24th district continue to feel the pain at the gas pump because of his reckless policies," Tenney said. "Today, with the passage of the Lower Energy Costs Act, American families can rest assured that House Republicans are committed to stopping the left's dangerous anti-American energy agenda that is causing outrageous price hikes and putting our national security at risk."

The GOP-backed legislation would end restrictions on exporting and importing natural gas and prohibit Biden from instituting a federal ban on hydraulic fracturing, a form of natural gas drilling. New York has banned hydraulic fracturing.

The bill would also waive certain environmental review requirements for energy production and order the Department of the Interior to sell leases for oil and gas drilling on federal lands and waterways.

Republicans also targeted clean energy initiatives. The bill would repeal the $27 billion Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund that was established under the Inflation Reduction Act, a major bill signed by Biden last year. The federal fund provides grants that support clean energy and other projects that seek to reduce the effects of climate change.

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, who sponsored the Lower Energy Costs Act, criticized the program as a "slush fund for (Democratic) special interests."

The Biden administration "strongly opposes this bill," according to a statement released before the vote. The White House said the legislation would replace "pro-consumer policies with a thinly veiled license to pollute" by ending certain pollution control requirements and weakening emissions standards.

"The Biden-Harris administration is advancing an unparalleled expansion of American-made energy that will reduce costs, secure supply chains and create good-paying jobs," the White House said in a statement.

It's unlikely that the bill will reach Biden's desk. The Democratic-led Senate is not expected to vote on the legislation.

Other votes in the House of Representatives this week:

• By a 413-2 vote, the House passed the Stop Forced Organ Harvesting Act. The bill would require the president to compile a list of individuals involved in forced organ harvesting or the trafficking of individuals for organ harvesting, according to the legislative summary. The measure would allow the Department of State to revoke passports of those who are convicted of organ trafficking crimes.

Tenney and Williams voted for the legislation.

• The House also approved the PRC is Not a Developing Country Act. The purpose of the bill is to prevent China from being labeled as a developing country. It would require the State Department to urge international organizations to change China's classification from a developing country to another status, such as a developed country.

The vote was 415-0. Tenney and Williams supported the legislation.

Note: The House of Representatives is in recess for the next two weeks. There will not be a CNY in the House column during the break.