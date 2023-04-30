U.S. Reps. Claudia Tenney and Brandon Williams supported the House Republicans' bill to slash federal funding by $4.8 trillion over the next 10 years and increase the debt limit.

The Limit, Save, Grow Act narrowly passed the House by a 217-215 vote, with four Republicans joining 211 Democrats in opposing the bill.

The legislation would repeal green energy tax credits, halt President Joe Biden's plan to cancel student loan debt and return government spending to 2022 levels. It would also claw back unspent COVID relief funds and defund the Internal Revenue Service's plan to hire more employees.

Tenney, R-Canandaigua, explained that she supported the legislation because it raises the debt ceiling while "prioritizing responsible spending on bipartisan priorities."

"It will lead to trillions in taxpayer savings over the next decade and enacts critical reforms that will enhance our economic prosperity," she said.

Williams, R-Sennett, described the vote as a "Save The Union moment."

"We have now passed the largest spending reduction in our nation's history," he said. "Our vote today signals to the American people that we are committed to confront critical issues head on, provide real solutions and work to retake our place on the world stage."

One of the bill's provisions that Williams highlighted was the addition of work requirements for Medicaid and expanded work requirements for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

Democrats criticized the legislation because they say it will lead to massive cuts to critical programs. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer told reporters last week that more than 2 million New Yorkers could lose Medicaid coverage because of the proposed work requirements. He panned other cuts in the bill, including the loss of funding that would support efforts to boost domestic semiconductor chip manufacturing.

The bill won't advance in Congress — Schumer says it is "dead on arrival" in the Senate. Even if it passed out of both houses, Biden said he would veto the legislation.

But the bill does reflect where Republicans stand in the debate over raising the debt ceiling. If they are going to support any debt limit increase, they want spending cuts as part of that package. Schumer prefers a different approach: The passage of a clean debt ceiling hike, then negotiations over spending in the budget process.

Other votes in the House this week:

• A resolution demanding the Chinese government to release Mark Swidan passed by a 418-0 vote. Tenney and Williams voted for the measure.

Swidan, a U.S. citizen, has been held as a prisoner in China since 2012. He was charged with drug-related crimes and sentenced to death in 2019.

• A vast majority of House members passed a resolution calling for the expansion of the Abraham Accords — agreements to normalize relations with Israel. Israel has agreements in place with Bahrain, Morocco, Sudan and the United Arab Emirates.

The vote was 401-19, with Tenney and Williams supporting the resolution.

• The House passed the Advanced Local Emergency Response Telecommunications Parity Act, or ALERT Parity Act, by a 422-1 vote. The legislation requires the Federal Communications Commission to provide emergency communication services, such as 911 calls, in unserved areas.

According to the bill's summary, the FCC would develop an approval process for companies to "access the electromagnetic spectrum in order to provide emergency services in unserved areas." The companies must show that they have a proposal to offer services and that their service would not be disrupted by natural disasters, such as hurricanes.

Tenney and Williams voted for the bill.

• The Precision Agriculture Satellite Connectivity Act passed by a vote of 409-11. Tenney and Williams supported the bill's passage.

The legislation would require the FCC to review rules for satellites that support precision agriculture.

• The House rejected a resolution to direct the president to remove U.S. armed forces from Somalia. While 102 members supported the resolution, 321 voted against it. Tenney and Williams opposed the measure.

• Tenney and Williams sided with most Republicans in passing a resolution that would end a U.S. Department of Commerce rule regarding duties on solar panels with Chinese-made parts. The vote was 221-202.

The Commerce Department submitted a rule that suspends duties on solar panels from Cambodia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam but use parts that are made in China.

In June 2022, President Biden issued an unprecedented Emergency Declaration, which allowed Chinese solar product manufacturers to flood our economy with unfairly traded solar products with no additional tariffs for two years.

Tenney, who cosponsored the resolution, worries that the rule will have a negative impact on U.S. jobs and industries.

"We must overturn President Biden's harmful rule that allows Chinese solar manufacturers to skirt U.S. trade laws, harming American businesses and manufacturing workers," she said.