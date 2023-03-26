U.S. Reps. Claudia Tenney and Brandon Williams joined House Republicans in advancing legislation that aims to give parents more of a say in the education of their children.

The House of Representatives on Friday passed the Parents Bills of Rights Act by a 213-208 vote. Tenney, R-Canandaigua, and Williams, R-Sennett joined with 211 Republicans in supporting the bill. Five Republicans and 203 Democrats opposed the measure.

The Parents Bill of Rights Act was a top priority for House Republicans. According to the bill's summary, it would require schools to inform parents about their rights, including the ability to review the school curriculum, meet with their child's teachers at least twice every school year and review the school's budget.

Parents would also have a right to review books in their child's school library, address their school district's board of education, receive information about violent conduct in their child's school and ensure they are notified if their child is not proficient in reading or language arts by the end of third grade.

Elementary schools and schools with children in grades 5-8 must get parental consent before making any changes to a child's gender marker or their preferred name.

Schools that do not comply with the parents bills of rights would risk losing federal education funding.

The bill is unlikely to advance in Congress. The White House has already indicated that President Joe Biden opposes the bill because it "does not actually help parents support their children at school."

Other votes in the House this week:

• By a 393-4 vote, the House passed a bill that would require the secretary of state to submit a report to Congress on the security partnership between the U.S., Australia and United Kingdom. Specifically, the report would examine the sharing of so-called "advanced military capabilities," such as artificial intelligence, hypersonic missiles and electronic warfare.

Tenney did not vote. Williams voted for the bill.

• The House passed legislation that would require the secretary of state to review its guidance on the relationship between the U.S. and Taiwan and submit a report to Congress every two years.

The bill passed by a 404-7 vote, with Tenney and Williams supporting the measure.

• The PARTNER with ASEAN Act was approved by a 388-33 vote. The measure would add the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, an organization representing counties in Southeast Asia, to the International Organizations Immunities Act. ASEAN would have immunity from certain lawsuits and be exempt from paying property taxes, according to the bill's summary. Tenney and Williams voted for the legislation.

• President Joe Biden vetoed legislation that would nullify a Department of Labor rule allowing retirement plan managers to consider environmental, social and governance factors when making investment decisions. The House attempted to override that veto, but it failed to reach the required two-thirds threshold. The vote was 219-200, with Tenney and Williams supporting the resolution.

• The House wrapped up its work week with a vote on a resolution allowing Emancipation Hall in the Capitol Visitor Center to be used for a ceremony to remember Holocaust victims. The ceremony is scheduled for April 20.

The resolution passed by a 405-0 vote. Tenney and Williams voted in favor of the measure.