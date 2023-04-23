U.S. Reps. Claudia Tenney and Brandon Williams joined House Republicans in passing legislation that would prevent transgender women from competing against women and girls in college and high school sports.

The Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act passed by a 219-203 vote. It was a party-line vote, with 219 Republicans supporting the legislation and 203 Democrats opposing the measure.

Tenney, R-Canandaigua, was an original cosponsor of the bill.

The bill would amend Title IX by defining the sex of an individual "based solely on a person's reproductive biology and genetics at birth," according to the text of the legislation. A college or high school program that receives federal funding and allows a transgender woman to play women's sports would be in violation of Title IX.

"Across the country, the Biden administration is allowing, even encouraging, biological men to participate in women's sports," Tenney said in a statement. "This is fundamentally unfair and diminishes equal opportunities for women in athletics, which we fought for decades to achieve."

The White House has said that President Joe Biden will veto the bill if it reaches his desk. That's unlikely to happen with Democrats controlling the U.S. Senate.

Several conservative groups supported the bill, but the opponents included some prominent women athletes, namely Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe.

In an open letter, more than three dozen women athletes blasted the legislation.

"Denying children access to a place where they can gain significant mental and physical health benefits, and learn lifelong lessons that come from being part of a team and working hard towards your goals does not protect women in sports," the athletes wrote.

Other votes in the House this week:

• By a 405-6 vote, the House passed the Upholding Sovereignty of Airspace Act. Tenney and Williams, R-Sennett, voted for the bill.

The legislation aims to respond to the Chinese surveillance balloon that was detected over the United States in late January and early February. The president would be authorized to impose sanctions on the officials responsible for China's balloon program. The commerce and state departments would submit reports to Congress on different aspects of the surveillance initiative.

• The House approved a resolution authored by Williams to condemn Russia for its actions that led to the downing of a U.S. drone over the Black Sea.

The vote was 410-0, with Tenney and Williams supporting the resolution.

• The House failed to override Biden's veto of a resolution that sought to throw out the revised definition of waters of the United States.

Two-thirds of the House is needed to override a veto. But the vote, 227-196, fell short of that threshold. Tenney and Williams voted to override Biden's veto.

One concern about changing the definition of the waters of the United States is what is classified as a navigable waterway. Opponents say the new definition would have a negative impact on farms.

• The House voted 229-189 to disapprove Washington, D.C.'s justice and police reform legislation. Tenney and Williams sided with House Republicans in opposing the D.C. law.

The Republican sponsor of the House resolution, U.S. Rep. Andrew Clyde, labeled the D.C. legislation as "anti-police." The law would increase access to police disciplinary records and body-worn camera videos. It would also prohibit the use of chokeholds and other neck restraints by the police.

Because of how Washington, D.C. is governed, Congress can nullify the law. But Biden has said he would veto the resolution if it reaches his desk.

• A bipartisan bill cleared the House with the passage of the Countering Untrusted Telecommunications Abroad Act. The vote was 410-8. Tenney and Williams supported the legislation.

According to the legislative summary, the Department of State would be required to examine the use of untrusted telecommunications equipment and support telecommunications infrastructure projects that "promote U.S. national security interests."