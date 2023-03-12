U.S. Reps. Claudia Tenney and Brandon Williams voted to declassify intelligence about the potential source of COVID-19 and supported a bill that aims to crack down on social media censorship.

The House kicked off the week with votes on a pair of bipartisan bills.

The Wounded Warrior Access Act passed by a 422-0 vote. Tenney, R-Canandaigua, and Williams, R-Sennett, supported the legislation.

According to the bill's summary, it would require the Department of Veterans Affairs to create an online platform that would allow veterans to submit records requests for VA benefits and claims.

By a 393-22 vote, the House passed the Understanding Cybersecurity of Mobile Networks Act. The bill would require the National Telecommunications and Information Administration to review the cybersecurity of mobile service networks and submit a report to Congress.

Tenney and Williams voted for the measure.

The House voted on a resolution introduced by U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz that would direct President Joe Biden to remove U.S. armed forces from Syria. The resolution failed by a 103-321 vote. Fifty-six Democrats and 47 Republicans supported the removal of troops from Syria, while 171 Republicans, including Tenney and Williams, and 150 Democrats voted against the resolution.

The VA COST SAVINGS Enhancements Act passed by a 426-0 vote — Tenney and Williams supported the legislation. The bill would require the Department of Veterans Affairs to have on-site medical waste treatment systems at every VA facility "that would benefit from such a system's cost savings," according to the legislative summary.

A bill that aims to prevent federal employees from pressuring social media companies to censor users was approved by the House.

The legislation, the Protecting Speech from Government Interference Act, passed 219-206, with members voting along party lines. Tenney and Williams voted with Republicans to pass the bill.

According to the bill's summary, it would prohibit "employees of executive agencies or who are otherwise in the competitive service from... using their official authority to influence or advocate for a third party, including a private entity, to censor speech."

The House also approved a resolution to reverse an action taken by the Army Corps of Engineers and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency that defines the waters of the United States that are subject to the Clean Water Act. Opponents of the rule believe it would be harmful to agricultural producers.

The vote was 227-198, with nine Democrats joining 218 Republicans in supporting the resolution. One Republican and 197 Democrats voted no on the measure. Tenney and Williams voted for the resolution.

The House concluded the work week with a unanimous vote (419-0) in favor of the COVID-19 Origin Act. The legislation would require the director of national intelligence to declassify information regarding the connection between COVID's origins and the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China. One theory is that the virus leaked from a lab at the institute.

Tenney and Williams voted for the bill.